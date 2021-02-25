Munster GAA chiefs cancel schools competitions

Munster GAA chiefs have cancelled all of their post primary schools competitions.

In the wake of this week's extension of Level 5 restriction into April, provincial officials made the decision this week to scrub the remainder of the season in an effort "to bring greater clarity to the situation, especially for those students preparing for state examinations."

The Council's Post Primary Schools' Servicing Officer Eoin Ryan informed all schools of the news last night.

He wrote: "Following recent announcements from the Government regarding the extension of level 5 restrictions and also from Cumann Lúthchleas Gael indicating that no on-field activity will be permitted – training or games – until Easter at the earliest, Comhairle Iar-Bhunscoileanna na Mumhan has unfortunately had to make the decision to cancel all outstanding competitions for the remainder of the current school year 2020-2021.

"We know this decision will come as a great disappointment to all those hoping for Post Primary Schools GAA activity but the decision has been made and communicated at this time in order to bring greater clarity to the situation, especially for those students preparing for state examinations.

"Comhairle Iar-Bhunscoileanna na Mumhan would like to thank teachers/coaches for their understanding and acknowledge their efforts in preparing school teams for Munster GAA PPS competitions under the challenging conditions presented by the pandemic this year. We hope teachers/coaches can take comfort in the knowledge that they have played a vital role in supporting students through the current situation.

"Finally, I wish you a safe return to the classroom in the coming weeks and hopefully in the coming months we will see a return to normal activities as we once knew them."