Galway will oppose hurling sin bin at GAA Congress

Galway will vote against the hurling sin-bin motion at Congress this weekend.

The motion, which aims to tackle cynical play in both hurling and football, proposes a penalty be awarded if a goalscoring opportunity is denied by a cynical foul in certain areas of the field. In addition to a penalty being given, the offending player in hurling will be sin-binned for 10 minutes.

Galway County Board supports the awarding of a penalty as a means of stamping out cynical play, but believe the additional sin-binning of a player is “excessive” and “too severe a punishment”.

Concerns were also expressed by Galway officials during their discussion on the motion that the sin bin — leading to 15 versus 14 for a period of 10 minutes — will distort and potentially ruin games.

Galway will also vote against the motions to disband the role of the maor foirne and to limit county senior and intermediate championships to 16 teams.

Cork County Board secretary Kevin O’Donovan is supportive of the maor foirne role being decommissioned and is confident the successful passing of this motion will not lead to water-carriers becoming the backroom personnel who encroach onto the field to deliver messages to players.

O’Donovan said the field is for the players and referee, and the sideline “is for the rest of us”.

“People have said that we’ll now have the water-carriers becoming the tactician and the [maor foirne] might put on a water-carrier bib, but that is well regulated on matchday,” he said.

“Linesmen and referees have very good control over that. You see very few incursions, and you saw a few incursions last year where water was thrown and they got very heavy penalties.

“It is time to let the players play the game. There is a good and fair argument to be made by mentors, from their position, but I don’t agree with it, ultimately. It is not the biggest problem in the GAA, but it is another cleaning up of our games.”

Even though Cork club delegates voted on Tuesday to support the motion proposing a cap of 16 teams per adult county championship, Cork’s Congress representative is to seek clarification that the rule change would not affect Cork’s premier senior football and hurling championships.

At present, there are 12 club teams in either championship, with up to eight divisional and two college teams playing in a parallel qualifying section to earn entry into the knockout stages of the county championship proper.

“It might be worthwhile clarifying on the floor of Congress that such deviations or amendments would be permissible, because we certainly wouldn’t be supporting a motion that would affect the county championship format our clubs have voted for,” said O’Donovan, who sat on the task force which drew up this motion.

“I’d ask that be tackled on the floor. Can we get a deviation or can it be reflected in an amendment that this rule doesn’t include divisional teams entering through a different route?”

Elsewhere, Wexford County Board will vote in favour of all but one of the 37 motions on this weekend’s clár. Wexford will vote against the motion seeking to outlaw joint-captains accepting silverware on behalf of a winning team.