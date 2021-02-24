GAA 'seeking clarity' from Government on impact of new Covid plan on sport

'Despite any speculation you may read or hear to the contrary, we would again reiterate that the GAA have not decided on what competitions may or may not be facilitated'
GAA 'seeking clarity' from Government on impact of new Covid plan on sport

GAA President John Horan and Ard Stiurthoir Tom Ryan at an Oireachtas Committee on Covid-19 response meeting last year. Picture: Gareth Chaney

Wed, 24 Feb, 2021 - 15:38
Joel Slattery

The GAA called has said they are "seeking clarity" from Government on the latest coronavirus restrictions.

Given the uncertainty surrounding when the country will be brought down to Level 4 (to allow inter-county) or Level 3 (where club activity is allowed), John Horan said "it remains impossible to plan a revised Master Fixtures calendar for 2021".

After the announcement of the 'Covid 19: Resilience and Recovery 2021' plan, confusion reigned as the document exempted inter-county games along with professional, elite, and horse-racing behind closed doors as a Level 4 sport, with no sports permitted at Level 5.

However, Taoiseach Micheál Martin explained at the following press conference that current list of elite sports exempted under Level 5 restrictions, which doesn’t include inter-county GAA, will be allowed to continue and there may have been a clerical error in the plan.

"We will be seeking clarity on certain aspects of the provisions on sport in the new Government document," John Horan wrote in a letter to club and county secretaries. 

"In the interim, and despite any speculation you may read or hear to the contrary, we would again reiterate that the GAA have not decided on what competitions may or may not be facilitated in any revised national fixture programme for 2021.

"Such decisions will be a factor of how much time is ultimately available to us, both for an inter county season and for the broader participation levels that will be necessary for a meaningful club season at both adult and underage levels," he added.

Having to align plans with the Northern Ireland Executive is another complicating factor, the letter adds.

"We also want to assure you that we will publish a revised National Fixtures calendar at the earliest possible opportunity," Horan added.

More in this section

Martin O’Brien and Gemma O'Connor 9/9/2018 11-time All-Star Gemma O’Connor retires from Cork camogie team
A view Croke Park as the Coronavirus brings a stop to all Irish sport until at least March 29th 13/3/2020 GAA season unlikely to start for at least 10 weeks after confusion over Covid plan
Teams of the 2020 TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Football Championships Aimee Mackin: It’s nice to know where you’ll be training
Mayo v Tipperary - GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final

Full GAA season can be played in 2021 - if we get started in May, John Horan says 

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices