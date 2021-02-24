Ger Canning on the hardest thing in Irish sport: Fixing the GAA's club and county structures

Four decades in commentary boxes means Ger Canning has seen events from the Olympics to the World Cup.

Sports of all kinds, in all kinds of settings.

The hardest thing in Irish sport, though? He stays a little closer to home.

“For me it’s GAA-related, it’s schedule-related, and I feel strongly enough about it.

“For me the hardest thing is getting people to positively re-evaluate the role of the inter-county game in 2021. I find a large degree of negativity — especially after the 2020 season, such as it was.”

Are aspects of the split season debate tilting opinion against the inter-county game?

“I think last year left a broad acceptance of the benefits of the split season — and I think some very well-intentioned people are promoting the split season to give club players a better chance to enjoy their sport.

“That’s perfectly right, it’s admirable and exactly what we want.

“But at the same time there’s a tendency to undermine the inter-county game while doing so. It’s as if the two are incompatible, but I think if there’s an imaginative approach, the club and county programmes are compatible.

“First, I don’t think we’ve had a proper debate on this. I’m heartened the GAA Congress is not going to put a long-term plan in place for the football championship, for instance, until an autumn meeting, which would give people time to develop their thinking and have a proper debate.

“I don’t think we’ve had a proper debate about what we want to see after the pandemic. This year we don’t have an idea what’s going to happen, though I like the plan put forward by Tipperary manager David Power where you could start with the national leagues, finish the outstanding club finals — then go with the club programmes for the bulk of the summer before going back to the inter-county championship later in the year.

“But that’s just because it’s such an odd year. And we still don’t have an idea how it’ll pan out.”

Canning makes a strong case on behalf of the inter-county game.

“As a nation it’s always enhanced our lives. The start of the championship is seen by many people as the start of the summer.

“We know there are flaws and the GAA’s doing its best to rectify some of those. Look at the idea of the Tailteann Cup for third and fourth division teams.

“But the leagues are very important. They’re arguably the most evenly-contested competition in the calendar.

“In terms of the future — I’m talking about post-pandemic, when we can plan properly — I think any attempt to shoehorn the league into a six-week window such as what’s envisaged for this year would be regressive.

“Three guaranteed matches and then either a final or a relegation game... I’d be very concerned as a follower if that were the long-term plan. We need to be looking at something close to what we had before when we plan for 2022 onwards.

“This should be an exciting time of the year with managers trying to whip up some level of enthusiasm for what lies ahead, and they’re doing their best in very trying circumstances. They’re all trying to be successful on the field of play, but defining success for an inter-county team is difficult.

“For Dublin, if they don’t win the All-Ireland for the seventh time, or for Kerry if they don’t have a good go at Dublin, the year would be a failure.

“But for a lot of counties, winning three of five league games would be a success. Winning the first championship game would be a success. They’re all trying to better themselves, and watching them doing so is something I find fascinating.”

Canning also points out that the inter-county game generates revenue which benefits the entire GAA. “The big earners for the GAA are the All-Ireland finals and the semi-finals; those six occasions bring in a lot of money.

“But where does it go? It filters down to the clubs which are improving their facilities and so on.

“We’re trying to achieve harmony between the club and the county structures, which should always be uppermost in our minds.

“The clubs we all know to be essential, but something we need to do is look at what exactly the clubs want. The non-playing membership want success, but only one team each year can win the county championship, so the player is the most essential element as far as I’m concerned.

“And what the player wants is simple — he wants games.

“He’s crying out for a programme of games because he can see people he knows playing junior soccer or rugby and they know when they’ll be playing.

“Giving GAA club players the same guarantee should be uppermost in officials’ minds when it comes to harmonising schedules later this year.”