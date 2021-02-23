Former Limerick hurler Jack Quaid, grandfather of All-Star Nickie, passes away

The death has taken place of former Limerick hurler Jack Quaid, grandfather of current county goalkeeper Nickie and father of the late Tommy.

Along with his twin brother Jim, Quaid claimed a Munster SHC title when a Mick Mackey-trained Limerick side famously known as “Mackey’s Greyhounds” surprised Clare in the 1955 final, winning by 10 points. It was the Treaty County’s first provincial success in 15 years and they had to wait until 1973 before winning another one.