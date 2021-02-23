Former Limerick hurler Jack Quaid, grandfather of All-Star Nickie, passes away

The death has taken place of former Limerick hurler Jack Quaid, grandfather of current county goalkeeper Nickie and father of the late Tommy.
Along with his twin brother Jim, Quaid claimed a Munster SHC title when a Mick Mackey-trained Limerick side famously known as “Mackey’s Greyhounds” surprised Clare in the 1955 final, winning by 10 points. It was the Treaty County’s first provincial success in 15 years and they had to wait until 1973 before winning another one.
Feohanagh-Castlemahon man Quaid was also on the team beaten by Cork in the 1956 Munster decider as Christy Ring pounced late with 3-1 in the final 10 minutes.
As their team-mate Paddy O’Malley recalled in the Irish Examiner in December of Ring’s scores: “We had Cork beaten. How could I forget it? Ring’s three goals… Those feckin’ goals.” With Jim, father of two-time All-Star Joe, he also claimed a junior All-Ireland title beating London in 1954. They were the oldest living twins in Ireland at the age of 89.
Quaid, who passed away yesterday, lived to see his grandson and two-time All-Ireland winner Nickie claim his first All-Star on Saturday, joining his father Tommy and second cousin Joe in that esteemed company.
He is also predeceased by his wife Bridie and survived by his daughter Noreen, sons Seamus, John and Pat, son-in-law Donie, daughters-in-law, brothers, sisters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.
His requiem mass at 2pm tomorrow will be live streamed here.
Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.