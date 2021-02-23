GPA urge counties to pass anti-doping motion

The Gaelic Players Association (GPA) have written to counties looking for support for their anti-doping motion at Congress this Saturday.

GPA chief executive Paul Flynn has asked county officials to consider backing the proposal to insist that an inter-county player can only play a senior championship game upon completing an online anti-doping education course in that same year.

The motion to amend Rules 6.13 and 6.32 reads: “A player who wishes to participate in a Senior Inter County Championship game must have completed the GAA’s online anti-doping education course in that Championship year. Penalty: A One Match Suspension in the same Code and at the same Level applicable to the next game in the combination of the National League/ Inter-County Senior Championship, even if the game occurs in the following year.

The amendment to Rule 6.29 reads: "A player who wishes to participate in a game in the National League must have completed the GAA’s online anti-doping education course within the previous 12 months. Penalty: A One Match Suspension… (as above).”

Flynn writes: “The principle aim of this motion is to protect the health and welfare of inter-county players to ensure they are aware of their roles and responsibilities in regard to anti-doping. It will aim to deliver strict compliance with the conditions of the anti-doping education programme to ensure players have received anti-doping education annually before playing a competitive inter-county game.

“While it is ultimately the responsibility of individual players to be aware of the provisions of the Irish Anti-Doping Rules, the GAA, in conjunction with Sport Ireland, and with the support of the GPA, has established an extensive anti-doping education programme for inter-county players over the last number of years. We believe this motion provides more robust controls in the delivery of education to all inter-players.”

Flynn concludes: “We all have a responsibility in regard to keeping our sport clean from doping and protecting the integrity of our games. We believe this motion will help protect our players and protect our games.”