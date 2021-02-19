Revealed: Croke Park upholds Cork manager Ronan McCarthy's three-month ban

RONAN McCarthy’s 12-week ban for ‘discrediting the Association’ has been upheld by a Croke Park Hearings committee – meaning the Cork football manager can have no active involvement with the squad until the middle of May.

McCarthy reportedly launched a strong defence of his position to the Central Hearings committee but will learn today officially that the three-month ban under Rule 7.2 remains - despite the fact that the Down manager, Paddy Tally, had his suspension for the same offence commuted to eight weeks at a hearing last week.