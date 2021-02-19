Revealed: Croke Park upholds Cork manager Ronan McCarthy's three-month ban

RONAN McCarthy’s 12-week ban for ‘discrediting the Association’ has been upheld by a Croke Park Hearings committee – meaning the Cork football manager can have no active involvement with the squad until the middle of May.
McCarthy reportedly launched a strong defence of his position to the Central Hearings committee but will learn today officially that the three-month ban under Rule 7.2 remains - despite the fact that the Down manager, Paddy Tally, had his suspension for the same offence commuted to eight weeks at a hearing last week.
Both managers were charged with discrediting the association arising from breaches of the winter training ban – Croke Park found that Cork’s ‘team-building’ session on Youghal beach on January 2 was in breach of Rule 6.45 which precludes collective training outside the specified window. Down and Tally were sanctioned under the same rule for their gathering at Abbey CBS in Newry.
Cork’s proposed appeal against the loss of home venue for a National League game - handed down for the same breach – was withdrawn earlier this week by Cork County Board, it is understood.
Cork may query how Tally’s Down ban had a month shaved off it, while McCarthy’s did not – public and media reaction to the former could have been an issue in that regard – but the Cork boss is unlikely to launch a further appeal at this stage.
Official confirmation of the decision today confirmed: "The Central Hearings Committee found the Infraction – “Misconduct Considered to have Discredited the Association” proven and imposed the following penalty: 12 weeks suspension from Feb 18th. Ronan McCarthy has the option of appealing against the decision."