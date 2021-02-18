Crucial meeting of Clare board postponed

High-profile names in the county are tipped to be members of those sub-committees 
Crucial meeting of Clare board postponed

County board chairman Jack Chaplin said next week’s meeting was an opportunity for clubs in Clare to debate the matter.

Thu, 18 Feb, 2021 - 21:35
Michael Moynihan

Clare County Board delegates must wait until next week to discuss new sub-committees which the executive is proposing.

A board meeting originally scheduled for tomorrow evening will now be held next Tuesday instead, when the proposal can be discussed.

The proposed sub-committees are to deal with financial matters, the Clare centre of excellence at Caherlohan, hurling, and football, with high-profile names in the county tipped as members of those sub-committees.

“We’re putting the proposal regarding the sub-committees to the clubs and they can debate that at the meeting next week,” he said.

“We’re keen to focus on the facts, and the facts are that these committees are there for the approval of the clubs.”

Éire Óg of Ennis tabled a motion at the annual convention last December seeking the establishment of an independent five-person committee to develop a five-year strategic plan for the county.

“We’re fully aware of the commitment the county board officers have given,” said Niall O’Connor of Éire Óg.

“We feel our motion is a chance for the clubs of Clare to review what has gone on in the past, both positively and negatively, and to put structures in place so that the whole Clare GAA model can succeed again.

We have a group of people, the best of what the county has to offer commercially, willing to come in, to review Clare GAA and to reach out to every stakeholder involved.

The Clare proposals come as county boards all over Ireland try to come to terms with the financial damage caused by the pandemic.

Centrally the GAA revealed losses of the order of €34m for the 2020 season, with approximately €7m of that figure made up of losses incurred by county boards and provincial councils.

With GAA finance chief Ger Mulryan indicating that this year is likely to see similar losses in revenue for the organisation, county boards are focusing on financial governance as the key to progress.

The Waterford strategic plan, which was launched tonight, proposes a strategy involving an independent sub-committee focusing on finance and reporting back to the county board executive, while reports suggested that the Cork County Board is to consider appointing a finance manager to address the debt on Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

