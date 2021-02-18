Cork GAA to appoint finance chief, as Horgan fears club-first approach to 2021

Cork GAA chiefs are on the lookout for a new head of finance.

The new post will be the first of the strategic appointments aimed at giving Cork and the Páirc Uí Chaoimh stadium the autonomy to get itself back on financial track over the coming years.

The county board and the stadium are loaded with a €33m debt from the redevelopment of the Páirc, but the first phase of a unified bid to ensure it doesn’t cripple Cork GAA came with the amalgamation of key stakeholders into the ‘One Cork’ organisation last November.

The appointment of a finance manager, who will be based in Cork and answerable to the CEO, will be followed by approval for a full-time commercial director.

The position, advertised yesterday, will have responsibility for financial management, control and treasury.

“He/She will be responsible for providing financial leadership and insights, to enable Cork GAA to deliver on its strategic objective of maximising commercial opportunities, while delivering financial stability and creating a future sustainable organisation.”

The finance manager is a joint role between the County and Stadium Boards.

“In conjunction with the Cork GAA Commercial Director, (the candidate) will develop initiatives to enhance the financial returns for Cork GAA,” the advertisement states, confirming plans for the commercial post.

Meanwhile, Cork GAA is firmly in favour of a county-first, club-second approach whenever the association is cleared to resume activity, county board vice-chairman Pat Horgan has said.

Croke Park chiefs are divided over whether club or inter-county should begin the 2021 calendar, with GAA finance director Ger Mulryan noting Tuesday that “it is not too late” to relocate the All-Ireland Championship to the backend of 2021 and allow club activity proceed first.

Cork, for their part, “would definitely favour” a county-first, club-second calendar, according to Horgan.

Given Cork’s requirement for a minimum of 14 weeks to run off their county championships, the Cork executive believes a club-first approach could lead to friction between clubs and county as most other county championships will likely be wrapped up earlier than Cork’s, meaning Cork panels have less time together pre-Championship than rival counties.

“I just have a feeling that the master fixture plan is going to be flipped again. It may well happen that we have a situation where the club is again before inter-county. It is looking more and more that 2021 will be a carbon copy of 2020,” said Horgan.

The Cork vice-chairman — who also serves as chair of Cork’s Competitions Control Committee — said it is “imperative” Croke Park provide a minimum 14-week window for club championship activity this year.

County Boards were given 12 weeks last summer to run off their club championship programmes and while Cork would have succeeded in completing all senior and intermediate championships had Croke Park not shut down club activity a week early, Horgan said last year’s 12-week window led to dual clubs being squeezed.

“We will await the Government’s updated ‘Living with Covid’ plan and once that is published, we will wait to see how Croke Park arranges the 2021 season.

“Once we have our slot, we will put a plan together and make it work.

I would be terribly disappointed if the county championship formats we came up with last year were not able to proceed in 2021.

“The main difficulty we have is how do we conclude the outstanding 2020 county championships.

“It would cause an awful lot of problems if we were unable to conclude the 2020 junior hurling and football championships before we start our 2021 programme.”

The two championships are several rounds from being completed, with the winners from both due to compete in this year’s lower-tier intermediate championships.