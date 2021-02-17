Covid-related GAA losses likely to reach €70m in 2021, finance director warns

GAA Covid-related losses are likely to reach €70m by the end of this year, the association’s director of finance has warned.

The GAA yesterday revealed a deficit of €34m for 2020, with finance director Ger Mulryan predicting similar losses this year.

Government support will again be required in 2021, with Mulryan putting the cost of inter-county activity over a six-month period during the year ahead at €20m. This figure is only €500k greater than the €19.5m the GAA said last September it would cost to run the 2020 All-Ireland Championship, which took place within a much smaller window.

The breakdown of the GAA’s €34.1m deficit is a loss of €15.6m at central level, a €10.2m deficit for the Croke Park stadium, €1.3m loss on the injury fund and other areas, while losses incurred by county boards and provincial councils make up the remaining €7m. The €34.1m deficit represents a swing of €42m on last year’s €8m surplus.

In what was the worst financial year in the association’s history, overall income fell by €68m to €50.5m in 2020.

At central level, where gate receipts plummeted from €36m in 2019 to €3.6m last year and year-on-year commercial income fell by €11.3m, state funding accounted for 59% of all monies taken in.

The GAA received €14m in direct government support to assist the staging of Championship 2020 and a further €9m from the €85m ‘Rescue Fund for Sport’. €13m of this €23m Covid support funding has been recorded in the 2020 accounts, with the balance deferred against the November and December cost base.

GAA finance director Ger Mulryan said the association enters 2021 in “reasonable financial health” and will be able to proceed beyond the next 12 months, despite his forecast of losses from 2020 and 2021 totalling almost €70m.

“If I’m sitting here looking at a similar loss next year, which realistically I probably will be, we have lines of credit in place,” he remarked.

“We’ve had to review our going concern as a collective unit and as an association, and we have presented our cash-flow projections and business models. We are comfortable that we will be able to proceed for the foreseeable future, up to 12 months and beyond.

“Where I’m working to at the moment is losses at similar levels for 2021. We haven’t booked any gate receipts on that basis. We will be reliant on further Government support, with some cost reductions where we can manage it. Contact has been made with Government regarding support for 2021 and the initial feedback is positive.

“We will bounce back, I have absolutely no doubt, so it is a balancing act between sustaining further losses with the ability to come out of it at the back end.” The association’s income will not reach pre-pandemic levels until the summer of 2022, at the earliest, he added.

Despite the financial hammering endured by the association last year, all staff, including the 365 games development coaches, have been retained.

Mulryan described the measures introduced last year to limit team and matchday costs as a most welcome development.

Central Council provided €14.5m towards team, match, and competition costs, a sum that will be accounted for in both the 2020 and 2021 books given the timing of last year’s Championship. Team costs for the truncated inter-county season came to €18.7m, well down on the 2019 total of €30m.

“As part of the championship support packages introduced to underwrite the cost of team and player costs, I believe we may have landed on a formula that will serve us well when we return to a normal playing calendar.

“The new requirement that a panel should be limited to 32, combined with a limit of three collective match or training sessions a week, will have a major direct cost saving impact for counties, while ensuring consistency for all.

“Another welcome initiative is the limit placed on backroom team members permitted to attend matches. The setting of these boundaries, and more importantly, adhering to them will halt ever increasing team preparation costs that continue to undermine the financial viability of every county board.” Despite the shortened nature of the 2020 season, at both club and inter-county level, injury claims submitted total €7.8m, just below the €8-8.5m average for a full year of GAA activity.

The finance director believes the large number of current claims “may have a lot to do with the desire to get fit quick rather than a more measured return to training regime”.

Elsewhere, the GAA invested €42m into all levels of the game in 2020, a decrease of €20m on the prior year. This investment represented 133% of direct revenue generated last year.

In the distribution of money to counties under the headings of rent, basic distribution, competition distribution, team and player expenses, games development, operating grants, and capital grants, Dublin GAA was the largest beneficiary, receiving €1,138,706.