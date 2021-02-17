GAA chiefs divided over 2021 season plan

Croke Park chiefs are divided over whether the inter-county season - or club - will start the 2021 GAA calendar.

As GAA director of finance Ger Mulryan yesterday called for the organisation to revise the plans to start with the county first so that the organisation could possibly reap gate receipts later in the year, director general Tom Ryan maintained the delay to the season is not financially.

Having articulated the finance committee’s concerns to Central Council in December about the costs involved in going county first, Ryan is believed to harbour similar worries as gate receipts will be non-existent for at least the first half of the year.

Because clubs may not be able to return until the Government return to Level 2 restrictions and the agreed calendar is based on what will is expected to be the split season framework from next year, GAA president John Horan and director of club, player and games administration Feargal McGill wholeheartedly support the county-first approach. As it was intended to give clubs a free run later in the year, McGill has described it as a “no-brainer”.

Yesterday, Ryan maintained there is more at play than just money. Asked if the postponement suited counties financially, he said: “You could argue it reduces the costs of preparing county teams, but at the same time you lose all of the other stuff in terms of profile, all of the other stuff in terms of commercial opportunities and most importantly long-term you lose a connection with the people we are very dependent upon to keep the association safe, in all respects, not just financially.

“It doesn’t really have a huge bearing on things one way or the other and that wasn’t the reason for putting the county end of things either first or second. What we decided to do and the course we mapped through last year, the finance were so bad so early on and looking so bad that we just tried our best to park that and compartmentalise that to one side and thereafter try to do the best we could from a game promotion and calendar and playing point of view, and that’s the same as we are doing this year.”

In his report, Mulryan argued there is still time for the GAA to adopt a club-first calendar this year. “The vaccination roll-out will directly influence when our games can fully return to normal and this is not forecasted to be complete until late 2021.

Our ability to generate income will remain challenged and may not return to previous levels until Summer 2022 at the earliest.

“It is in this context that all viable fixture options must be considered to strike a balance between providing games for all our club players and the financial benefits that the inter-county game delivers. It is not too late to see the Championship relocated to the backend of 2021 and to allow Club to go first when restrictions hopefully begin to ease from late Spring or early Summer.

“This relocation to the latter half of 2021 would require a further redraft of the current fixture calendar but it would be remiss of us to not continuously review all our options during these unprecedented times.”

Although 16 counties returned profits last year, Ryan believes boards have troubles coming down the line. “Counties did well in terms of gleaning revenue where they could from other sources in terms of streaming matches and managing their costs. But it’s such a surreal environment at the moment, the mainstay of the association’s financial model, if you like, has always been turnstiles and gate receipts and a small number of games that yield enough to be able to subsidise the greater number of games.”

He admits the Allianz Leagues as the most imminent competition is most under threat of not being played this year.

As the GAA await to hear the Government’s revised Living with Covid plan next Monday, Ryan accepts the size of the Allianz League may have been a factor behind the Government’s decision to remove the Level 5 exemption from inter-county activity.

“I do think we have to be realistic too. The league as the most imminent competition is the one that's going to be under the most pressure. If we can do it at all, we'd love to do it.”

In his annual report released yesterday, Ryan acknowledges the GAA were responsible for 11 county championships remaining outstanding from last year such as the Cork senior football final. The decision in early October came on the back of post-final celebrations and lack of social distancing at games.

“It is a matter of real regret that we didn’t manage to finish the championships in every county,” he wrote. “I regret also that this was largely our own fault. Faced with the health risk and reputational damage from a number of high-profile post-match events we had no alternative but to suspend the games in the remaining counties.”