Amazon could make GAA media rights bid, Peter McKenna reveals

Amazon may be in the market for GAA media rights when the current contracts end next year, GAA stadium and commercial director Peter McKenna has revealed.

Describing the pandemic as “a black swan event”, McKenna yesterday delivered Croke Park’s 2020 accounts which showed a €9.731m loss and no contribution being made from the stadium to the GAA’s central accounts.

The GAA’s sponsorship and media revenue for 2020 was €9.872m compared to €20.691m in 2019, although last year’s Championship took place after the financial year ended on October 31.

McKenna was thankful for how the organisation’s media partners were willing to forego exclusive time slots last year so that counties could stream games concurrently. He is excited by the developing media rights environment ahead of next year’s negotiations.

“There are some positives in the media rights landscape. We certainly got huge support from TG4 and RTÉ in allowing streaming to occur, even though it was contrary to the contracts we had with them.

Streaming and digitisation are going to be a bigger part of the contracts. The importance of sport in a national broadcast sense is far more important now when you see what other content is available and where it is available.

“We have a very good product for media rights negotiation and I think there is a lot of players in the market now and new ones coming into it, so I would be very confident that we’ll have a very healthy discussion with the existing partners but there are newcomers coming into that frame too, like Amazon, for example.”

As well as a Premier League package, Amazon Prime also has Champions League rights in the likes of Germany and Italy and broadcasts NFL games. It is currently bidding for rights to rugby’s UK Premiership.

McKenna also spoke of the recent confirmation that a €35m loan will be provided for the redevelopment of Cusack Stand, although the project had been placed on the backburner prior to the start of the pandemic.

GAA Commercial Director & Croke Park Stadium Director Peter McKenna, right, and GAA Director of Finance Ger Mulryan pitchside at Croke Park in Dublin after a remote media briefing announcing the 2020 GAA Annual Report and Financial Accounts. Picture: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

“We applied to the European Investment Bank (EIB) for support money to develop the Cusack side of the stadium and a new hotel so the total cost of that project is €70m; the bank fund will be half of that, €35m.

“The (GAA’s) board took a view last February that the economic scenario wasn’t in a strong position, that we should hold back doing any investment, particularly in hospitality and so on before even Covid struck.

“We’re in a very challenging environment financially so it would be just foolhardy to go off and do projects like that. We have to stabilise the ship and that not only are the current accounts stabilised but the future earning capacity is stable as well.

“We have discussed that with EIB, they are fully aware of it. They are seeing exactly, not only in Ireland but the pattern elsewhere in Europe. It’s a positive to get your plans endorsed by a third party of this size and credibility like the EIB, but they appreciate that we are not going to do anything which is foolhardy until we have our own organisation on a far more stable basis.”