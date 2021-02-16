'Not too late' for club-first season as GAA records €34m deficit for 2020

The GAA’s director of finance, Ger Mulryan, has said “it is not too late” to relocate this year’s All-Ireland Championship to the backend of 2021 and allow club activity to proceed first.

In his financial report for 2020, which shows the GAA incurred a deficit of €34m last year, Mulryan said this year's fixture calendar must strike a balance between providing games for all our club players and the financial benefits the inter-county game delivers.

“It is not too late to see the Championship relocated to the backend of 2021 and to allow club to go first when restrictions hopefully begin to ease from late spring to early summer,” he wrote.

“The relocation to the latter half of 2021 would require a further redraft of the current fixture calendar but it would be remiss of us not to continuously review all options during these unprecedented times.”

The Association’s head of finance expects it will be the summer of 2022, at the earliest, before GAA income returns to pre-pandemic levels.

The GAA’s income at central level in 2020 fell by €68m compared to 2019 (€118.4m in 2019, €50.4m in 2020).

State funding accounted for 46% of GAA income last year. The GAA received €14m in direct Government support to assist the staging of Championship 2020 and a further €9m from the €85m ‘Rescue Fund for Sport’. €13m of this €23m Covid support funding has been recorded in the 2020 GAA accounts, with the balance deferred against the November and December cost base.

With the final round of the National League and the entire All-Ireland Championship having taken place behind closed doors, gate receipts plummeted from €36.1m in 2019 to just €3.6m last year.

The €27m end of year deficit at central level represents a swing of €30m on last year’s €3m surplus.

Deficits at county board and provincial council level totalling €7m leave a combined GAA deficit, at national level, of €34.1m.

“2021 has begun with all the same challenges we experienced during the latter half of 2020 and will be another tough and extremely challenging year for our Association. Losses at similar levels are currently forecasted and additional sources of funding to support these losses will be required,” Mulryan remarked.

Contact has been made with Government regarding support for 2021 and the initial feedback is positive, separately our banking partners have indicated confidence in our ability to bounce back when our games resume and have committed a line of credit.

“We will, however, need to manage and be responsible for our own financial affairs and will need to reduce our core cost base further to guard the Association’s long-term health.

“Despite the challenged financial position 2020 has presented and the hurdles we face again in 2021, our consolidated balance sheet at central level is strong and I am confident we will be fully capable of meeting the financial challenges presented, head-on.”

Mulryan described the measures introduced last year to keep down matchday costs as a most welcome development.

Central Council provided €14.5m towards team, match, and competition costs last year, a sum that will be accounted for in both the 2020 and 2021 books to reflect the timing of last year’s Championship.

“As part of the Championship support packages introduced to underwrite the cost of team and player costs, I believe we may have landed on a formula that will serve us well when we return to a normal playing calendar.

“The new requirement that a panel should be limited to 32, combined with a limit of three collective match or training sessions a week, will have a major direct cost-saving impact for counties, while ensuring consistency for all.

“Another welcome initiative is the limit placed on backroom team members permitted to attend matches. The setting of these boundaries, and more importantly, adhering to them will halt ever-increasing team preparation costs that continue to undermine the financial viability of every county board.”

Despite the heavily truncated nature of the 2020 season, at both club and inter-county level, injury claims submitted stand at €7.8m, just below the €8m average for a full year of GAA activity.

The finance director reckoned the large number of current claims “may have a lot to do with the desire to get fit quick rather than a more measured return to training regime”.

Commenting on the financial health of Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Mulryan noted the “financial position has stabilised within the stadium companies”, despite further losses of almost €3m incurred by the Páirc Uí Chaoimh Stadium companies. A 12-month moratorium has been secured on the external loan debt and a loan agreement is in place to repay the additional loan support provided centrally, he added.

Páirc an Chrócaigh CTR, the company responsible for the management and operation of Croke Park Stadium, slipped into the red for the first time since the early years of the stadium’s development.

Group losses for the 2020 financial year were €10.2m. This represents a decrease of €12.74m on the retained profits posted in 2019 of €2.54m, meaning there was no distribution from the company to the GAA which in 2019 had been €10.5m.