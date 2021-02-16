Tom Ryan on cynical foul sanctions: It can not pay to engage in foul play

“The increasing incidence of cynical play” in Gaelic football and hurling have to be countered, insists GAA director general Tom Ryan.

Annual Congress will virtually convene on Saturday week to debate the introduction of the sin bin in hurling for cynical fouls that deny goal-scoring opportunities within the 20-metre line and semi-circle. A penalty will also be rewarded, as it and the sin bin will for such infringements in football.

“It is absolutely essential that we do not allow a situation to evolve (or persist) whereby it pays to engage in foul play,” Ryan writes in his annual report. “Sanctions have to be enshrined so as to bring about a change in approach on the field.

“I know that there is a counter-argument that says we don’t need black cards and such in hurling. I’m not deaf to that point of view, and I know that was the consensus in previous years, but I do think the time has come to give it serious consideration again. Not just as a response to specific matches or fouls… more because that is our ongoing responsibility.”

Ryan supports the motion which is to be trialled in this year’s championship.

“In some respects, the time to take action is when a trend emerges that needs to be reversed, not later when more drastic remedial action might be needed.

“The proposed experimental Playing Rule change - in the forthcoming championships - provides a balanced and proportionate basis for dealing with the underlying problem and will facilitate the development of an evidence-base against which proposed changes and their impact can be evaluated.

“This will give us the opportunity to assess both our plans and any unintended consequences that may pose a risk. I urge you to give these topics and measures your full consideration.”

Ryan also mentions the smart or digital sliotar, which is being introduced to guarantee the authenticity of the balls. On the back of the sliotar’s colour change from white to yellow which is now uniform across the game, microchipped sliotars are aimed at improving the game.

He writes: “The electronic chip is intended as a means to verify the quality and origin of the sliotar. A mobile phone app will be used to detect the chip in order to confirm that the sliotar has been produced by an officially approved manufacturer who will be subject to a quality assurance programme.

“This will hopefully curb the production of inferior quality sliotars which undermine the integrity of the game - as both a contest and a spectacle - because of the variations in distance that they are travelling.”