Tom Ryan regrets GAA not finishing club championships as 'largely our own fault'

GAA director general Tom Ryan says Croke Park takes responsibility for the outstanding club championship games not being played last year.

The decision in early October to suspend all GAA activity was based on safety and the GAA's reputation. It meant 11 championships such as the Cork, Donegal, and Waterford football competitions, which had reached the final stage, were not completed and are unlikely to be until this summer.

In his annual report released today, Ryan admits it was done with a heavy heart but was necessary after a lack of social distancing at games and incidents in post-match celebrations.

“It is a matter of real regret that we didn’t manage to finish the championships in every county. I regret also that this was largely our own fault. Faced with the health risk and reputational damage from a number of high-profile post-match events we had no alternative but to suspend the games in the remaining counties.

“That day, and that decision weighed heavily on me - our job is to promote games, not to stop them - but there was a greater imperative that we couldn’t shy away from. I sincerely hope those championships can be concluded. I estimate we missed out on the playing of 11 senior finals which was a regrettable blight on an otherwise excellent programme of games.

“I’m thinking too of those competitions that did not proceed at all, or were halted mid-stream through no fault of their own. Second Level Schools, Club All-Irelands, and so on. It was a summer of hard choices.”

Read More Tom Ryan on cynical foul sanctions: It can not pay to engage in foul play

Ryan returns to the difficulty faced in running the GAA last year going back to the first lockdown 11 months ago and discussing how club games returned in late July, later than what was permitted.

“The pressure on the Association was amplified by what was at stake – peoples’ health and the Association’s future wellbeing – and by the degree of scrutiny that was applied to us at every juncture. We did not always get everything right, and we did not fully deliver on every aspect, but I do think we comported ourselves reasonably well and lived up to our responsibilities.

“As state restrictions evolved we consistently adopted a slightly more conservative stance – we shut down earlier; restricted ourselves more comprehensively and we didn’t reopen facilities, training, or games at the earliest permitted opportunity. I know that this caused quite an amount of frustration within the membership at times but it was borne simply out of caution, not lack of conviction.”

Ryan thanked the Government for their €15m subvention towards the staging of last year’s All-Ireland senior championships.

“Unfortunately after the year we had endured, and with no prospect of attendance revenues, the Association was in no position to fund such an undertaking.

“The Government stepped in to underwrite the championship and it is to their credit that we all enjoyed such great games as winter closed in. GAA members and supporters everywhere greatly appreciated this unprecedented support at a time when we all needed it most.”