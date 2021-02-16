37 proposals to be debated at GAA's Annual Congress

37 proposals to be debated at GAA's Annual Congress
Tue, 16 Feb, 2021 - 07:00
John Fogarty

The sin bin in hurling, the disbanding of the maor foirne role, and the introduction of the concussion substitute are among 37 proposals that will be debated at a virtual Annual Congress at the end of next week.

A total of 47 proposals had been submitted by the various committees and units but 10, including the structure of the All-Ireland SFC from next year, have been deferred to an in-person Special Congress later in the year. 

The Gaelic Players Association, who are expected to vote against the sin-bin motion, have their own motion on the Clár, which proposes players must complete online anti-doping training to be part of the matchday panel and therefore tested.

All eight outgoing standing playing rules committee proposals are to be debated. National referees development committee chairman Willie Barrett believes the alteration to the sin-bin motion will increase its chances of being passed.

The Management Committee agreed to limit where a cynical foul is committed by the defending team that deny a goal-scoring opportunity and therefore will result in a penalty to in or within the 20m line or the semi-circle. 

The cynical fouls are listed as those when a player is pulled down, tripped with hands, arm, leg, foot, or hurley, or there is careless use of the hurley. “I think it improves the motion and it has a better chance of receiving the required (60%) support,” said Barrett.

The same rule change also applies to football while it also recommends a penalty be awarded for any aggressive foul that denies a goalscoring opportunity within the 20m line and parallelogram.

The concussion substitute would allow a team to temporarily replace a player suspected to have suffered a head injury in the same way the blood replacement is used now.

After narrowly failing to be passed into rule last year, the playing rules body have again called for the end of the maor foirne role, while they want to penalise players who attempt to put off opposing teams by waving their hurley to distract a puck/kick-out, sideline, 45, 65, or free.

They are also looking to simplify the advantage rule so it will only be allowed for aggressive fouls and ensure team officials are open to the same misconduct charges as players.

The unusual proposal to prevent joint-captains from accepting cups is also on the Clár, although Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald, who has appointed two co-skippers for several years, says he will carry on the practice either way.

Motions such as allowing All-Ireland finals to be brought forward and removal of U20 All-Ireland hurling semi-finals are some of the recommendations made by the national fixtures review committee. Their options for the football championship from next year will be discussed at Special Congress.

Selected motions:

  • Changing the end of the financial year to September 30.
  • Adopting latest Sport Ireland anti-doping protocols.
  • Redefining of the closed season by Central Council.
  • Allowing only one winning captain can receive trophy.
  • Clarifying that a kick-out passed back to goalkeeper will result in a 13-metre free.
  • Making it mandatory for players to complete online anti-doping training to be part of matchday panel.
  • Allowing All-Ireland finals to be moved forward in year for split season purposes.
  • Limiting senior county championships to a maximum of 16 teams.
  • Defined dates for post-primary and third level finals.
  • Removing U20 hurling All-Ireland semi-finals.
  • Restricting senior players eligible for U20.
  • Introducing sin bin to hurling for cynical fouls within 20m line and semi-circle among other disciplinary measures for football and hurling.
  • Disbanding the maor foirne role.
  • Six motions pertaining to establishment of World GAA.
  • Ten rules advisory committee motions.

Family Notices