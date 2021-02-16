37 proposals to be debated at GAA's Annual Congress

- Changing the end of the financial year to September 30.
- Adopting latest Sport Ireland anti-doping protocols.
- Redefining of the closed season by Central Council.
- Allowing only one winning captain can receive trophy.
- Clarifying that a kick-out passed back to goalkeeper will result in a 13-metre free.
- Making it mandatory for players to complete online anti-doping training to be part of matchday panel.
- Allowing All-Ireland finals to be moved forward in year for split season purposes.
- Limiting senior county championships to a maximum of 16 teams.
- Defined dates for post-primary and third level finals.
- Removing U20 hurling All-Ireland semi-finals.
- Restricting senior players eligible for U20.
- Introducing sin bin to hurling for cynical fouls within 20m line and semi-circle among other disciplinary measures for football and hurling.
- Disbanding the maor foirne role.
- Six motions pertaining to establishment of World GAA.
- Ten rules advisory committee motions.