Luke Connolly: ‘No shame’ in losing Munster final to Tipperary

Cork forward Luke Connolly has insisted that losing a Munster football final to Tipperary is nothing to be “ashamed or embarrassed” about.

The experienced Nemo Rangers man lined out in November’s provincial final defeat as Tipp claimed their first senior title since 1935. But far from viewing it as a wasted season, Connolly believes that Cork have now provided themselves with a strong platform to attack the coming seasons from.

Speaking to the GAA Fan TV podcast, the towering attacker said that after securing promotion and also beating Kerry in the Championship, Cork have opened up a “window” of opportunity and must now jump through it.

“I’ve seen different terms or people’s opinions of the year,” Connolly said of Cork’s 2020 campaign. “I think one of the words I heard was ‘embarrassing’, which, I thought, to consider it an embarrassment is an embarrassing way of looking at it because we had a huge win against Kerry, we’ve made great strides from where we were three years ago.

“I remember losing to Tyrone up in Portlaoise by I’d say it could almost have been 20 points and wondering, ‘Where are we going with this?’ We’ve a massive base to build on and I’m hugely excited about what we can do this year.

“I think there’s a few wrongs we can right this year. We also have a big win against Kerry behind us as well which will stand to us when we go there this year.”

Connolly cited various reasons for their loss to Tipp, from their mental approach after beating Kerry, to Tipp being tactically better, to Cork falling “back into our old traits, taking wrong shot options, overcomplicating it going forward”.

“I think it was a culmination of a few things,” said Connolly. “At the end of the day it was a final, these things happen, I’m not going to try to paint over it but I’m not going to be ashamed or embarrassed about losing a final at any level, regardless of the opposition.”

Connolly has set winning silverware as a top priority and believes that with the county winning minor and U20 All-Irelands in 2019, the seniors should have grand ambitions in the short to medium term. “Two years ago, I remember we had a sports psychologist come in and he asked, ‘Who here thinks we can win an All-Ireland?’” recalled Connolly.

“I’ll be perfectly honest, there wasn’t many hands going up. Straight away he said, ‘Look, I think that’s a fairly damning indictment of the group’. I think every team should set out with an intention to win the All-Ireland, whether it’s realistic or not, you have to have an ultimate goal at the end.

“Look, we’re under no illusion, there’s an opportunity there for us. It’s going to be a competitive Munster championship but we see ourselves as one of the teams that can go on and win it.

“I wouldn’t pigeonhole us into qualifiers or saying we just want to have a good run — we want to win silverware. There’s a few of us like myself that have been around a couple of years now and we’re not getting any younger.”

It was Connolly that floated in the high ball that led to Mark Keane’s dramatic late goal against Kerry, sinking the Kingdom at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

“It’s definitely one of the sweetest feelings I’ve ever had after a game,” he said.

- The full interview with Luke Connolly on the GAA Fan TV podcast is available here: