Camogie chiefs confirm All Stars will go ahead

The Liberty Insurance Camogie Association All-Stars will be held as a virtual event on Saturday, March 6, with Kilkenny pair, Denise Gaule and Grace Walsh, along with Galway’s Shauna Healy, nominated for the senior player of the year accolade.
There will be no nominee lists released in advance of the 2020 awards, with the winning teams announced on the evening of March 6.
A Soaring Stars team will be chosen from the 2020 Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Intermediate and Premier Junior Championships.
Voting for the Players’ Player of the Year awards is now underway amongst inter-county players. Kilkenny's Denise Gaule is bidding to win the player of the year award for a second time having taken home the gong for her performances during the 2016 season.
“Although we cannot gather in person this year, it will still be a great occasion to honour the winning players and mark another fantastic year of inter-county camogie action,” said Camogie Association president Kathleen Woods.
“The 2020 season will always be remembered. Summer Championship days were swapped for winter battles as families, friends, clubs, communities and supporters watched from home. But what didn't change was the players' ability to enthrall and excite,” said WGPA chairperson Maria Kinsella.
“Congratulations to the nominations for the Players' Player of the Year Awards. Unfortunately we cannot be with you to celebrate this year, but we are delighted to partner with the Camogie Association and Liberty Insurance to pay tribute to your outstanding individual performances.”
Denise Gaule (Kilkenny), Grace Walsh (Kilkenny), Shauna Healy (Galway).
Maeve Kelly (Antrim), Niamh Mallon (Down), Sara-Louise Graffin (Down).
Ciara Donnelly (Armagh), Leanne Donnelly (Armagh), Róisín O’Keeffe (Cavan).