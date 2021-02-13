Seamus McEnaney: Inter-county teams can be vital morale booster

Monaghan manager Seamus McEnaney says inter-county teams can again provide respite to hundreds of thousands in the coming months.

McEnaney’s reaction to Wednesday’s news that inter-county activity could not take place under the Government’s Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions was one of shock.

“I was wild disappointed with what you can only describe as a bolt from the blue. Nobody was forewarned about what happened on Wednesday evening. All of it was disappointing, the lack of clarity, the lack of certainty, the lack of schedule, the lack of everything.

“Up to Wednesday, we thought we would be back training the middle of next month and playing the league in April. To have that bit of hope taken away was shocking especially when eight week ago our players were considered elite athletes.

“We’re only talking about on average 50 people per county set-up. The enjoyment the 3,000 or so people could give at least half a million people would be phenomenal. People don’t realise the mental health problems that will come out of this and I think the GAA did a great service providing relief last year.

“As someone whose team went out in the first round of the championship, I knew what it gave me. I longed for every Saturday and Sunday sitting on the couch watching the games. I was waiting for those days from one end of the week to the next.”

Having spent a long time convincing Donie Buckley to become Monaghan coach in December, McEnaney is itching to get working with him.

“There have been plenty of phone and Zoom calls. I worked hard to get Donie and there were a few obstacles in the way such as travel. It took me five weeks to get 100% commitment from him.

“He’s one of the best football coaches in the country. I would class myself as a football fanatic and until I met him I thought I was mad but he’s twice as mad about it.

“He’s huge into coaching. I don’t coach, I don’t know how to coach but I’m a manager and a facilitator — it’s what I have been doing all my life. When you talk to Donie, you need time because he wants to talk about all aspects of coaching from forward play to tackling.

“I wish I could get to the field with him and the strong management team I think I’ve put together. I understand there’s a pandemic but the Government and the GAA have to strike a balance.”