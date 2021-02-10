Cork GAA mourns St Finbarr's legend Christy Ryan

Cork GAA is mourning the death of the dual star Christy Ryan. The St Finbarr's stalwart, winner of All-Ireland club titles in both football and hurling, was 63.

Ryan captained Cork in the dramatic 1983 Munster final at Páirc Uí Chaoimh when Tadhg Murphy’s late goal shocked Kerry.

He won another Munster medal four years later when Cork again defeated Kerry in the 1987 final — and he went on to play at full-forward in the All-Ireland final defeat by Meath.

Ryan also hurled for Cork and was a member of both hurling and football panels that won a unique National League double in 1980.

With his beloved Barrs, Ryan accumulated one of the largest medal hauls in Cork GAA history.

Among the highlights were the All-Ireland SHC crown in 1978, followed by football in 1980 and 81 and 87.

There were six Cork SHC titles, including the three in a row from 1980-82, as well as four county football titles between 1979 and 1985.

And the glorious era was kickstarted by the dominant minor teams Ryan featured on, which scooped Cork double glory across league and championship.

