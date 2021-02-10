Optimism cynical-hurling motion will be heard at Congress

Optimism cynical-hurling motion will be heard at Congress

Ned Quinn has some reservations about the wording of the cynical-hurling proposal.

Wed, 10 Feb, 2021 - 06:55
John Fogarty

GAA officials are quietly confident the cynical-hurling motion will be tweaked sufficiently to be discussed at a remote Annual Congress later this month.

Reservations about the wording of the proposal have been expressed by a number of county chairpersons as well as other prominent hurling figures such as Central Competitions Control Committee chairman and Kilkenny Central Council delegate Ned Quinn.

The GAA management committee will decide later this week if the motion will be on the clár of Congress after Quinn and others argued it was a matter of urgency that it be discussed prior to the start of the 2021 inter-county hurling season.

The standing playing rules committee recommends that it be trialled in this year’s championship, but it could also be brought in for the Allianz League as Congress is taking place before it. The playing rules group was working off the assumption that the league would be up and running prior to the motion being debated.

The difficulty for officials surrounds the definition of the goalscoring opportunity as mentioned in the motion, which some regard as vague.

It states that should a cynical foul take place denying such a chance, irrespective of where it takes place on the field, a penalty puck is to be awarded as well as the offending player to be sin-binned for 10 minutes. But it has been suggested this could be made specific to inside the 45m or 20m line, and the foul being committed by a member of the defending team.

The mention of the goalscoring opportunity is a major, and seemingly necessary, distinction from the black-card motion, which received just 18% of delegates’ support last year. It also states that a yellow card be shown for the cynical foul with the addition of the referee directing the player off the field.

According to the GAA Official Guide: “A motion declared not to have received one-third of the votes at Congress may not be tabled on a Congress agenda for the subsequent three years, unless the management committee allows it in exceptional circumstances”. Rules advisory committee chairman Liam Keane also sits on the management committee.

The list of motions to be discussed at Congress later this month are to be released next month, with others to be debated at an in-person Special Congress, possibly in September. GAA director general Tom Ryan’s annual report, as well as the organisation’s financial report, are to be launched shortly.

More in this section

Limerick v Galway - GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final As goals in hurling decrease, you have to ask: Is cynicism to blame?
A general view of the All-Star Awards 19/10/2019 Camogie All-Star awards to go ahead in March
Sydney Swans Training Session Colin O’Riordan: 2021 is make-or-break year for my AFL career
Tipperary v Waterford - Bord Gáis Energy Munster GAA Hurling Under 20 Championship Semi-Final

Multi-million Semple Stadium facelift on the backburner, says Tipperary GAA secretary

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices