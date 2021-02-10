Optimism cynical-hurling motion will be heard at Congress

GAA officials are quietly confident the cynical-hurling motion will be tweaked sufficiently to be discussed at a remote Annual Congress later this month.

Reservations about the wording of the proposal have been expressed by a number of county chairpersons as well as other prominent hurling figures such as Central Competitions Control Committee chairman and Kilkenny Central Council delegate Ned Quinn.

The GAA management committee will decide later this week if the motion will be on the clár of Congress after Quinn and others argued it was a matter of urgency that it be discussed prior to the start of the 2021 inter-county hurling season.

The standing playing rules committee recommends that it be trialled in this year’s championship, but it could also be brought in for the Allianz League as Congress is taking place before it. The playing rules group was working off the assumption that the league would be up and running prior to the motion being debated.

The difficulty for officials surrounds the definition of the goalscoring opportunity as mentioned in the motion, which some regard as vague.

It states that should a cynical foul take place denying such a chance, irrespective of where it takes place on the field, a penalty puck is to be awarded as well as the offending player to be sin-binned for 10 minutes. But it has been suggested this could be made specific to inside the 45m or 20m line, and the foul being committed by a member of the defending team.

The mention of the goalscoring opportunity is a major, and seemingly necessary, distinction from the black-card motion, which received just 18% of delegates’ support last year. It also states that a yellow card be shown for the cynical foul with the addition of the referee directing the player off the field.

According to the GAA Official Guide: “A motion declared not to have received one-third of the votes at Congress may not be tabled on a Congress agenda for the subsequent three years, unless the management committee allows it in exceptional circumstances”. Rules advisory committee chairman Liam Keane also sits on the management committee.

The list of motions to be discussed at Congress later this month are to be released next month, with others to be debated at an in-person Special Congress, possibly in September. GAA director general Tom Ryan’s annual report, as well as the organisation’s financial report, are to be launched shortly.