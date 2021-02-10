As goals in hurling decrease, you have to ask: Is cynicism to blame?

In 1990, Cork hurlers’ completion of the first half of the double against Galway on a 5-15 to 2-21 scoreline also meant each team managed to score at least one goal in all 14 Liam MacCarthy Cup games.

It was a more naive time, certainly, but perhaps a little more exciting too. Last year, at least one team failed to find the net in 10 of the 18 SHC games. Champions Limerick, like Galway in 2017, didn’t raise a green flag in four of their five outings.

They didn’t have to, of course, and it should be added Limerick denied Galway a goal and twice kept clean sheets against Waterford as much as the Déise also kept them at bay.

Going back to that Galway triumph four years ago when they averaged less than half a goal per game, the emphasis on scoring goals isn’t what it once was.

Notwithstanding the unusual time of year in which the championship was played, last year was also the third consecutive championship season where the average number of goals per game had dropped.

The trend coincides with the introduction of the round-robin provincial championships, but then the Munster SHC has been a notoriously goal-shy competition, whether it in league or knockout format.

In the space of 10 seasons, there is comfortably one less goal being scored on average per match, 3.77 to 2.41. Interestingly, in the last 11 championships only Kilkenny and Tipperary have claimed the Liam MacCarthy Cup having averaged two three-pointers per game.

As teams score 30 points and more, scoring rates are hardly dipping, but there is a heavier premium now put on goals. Just how much of a role has cynicism played in making it harder to score them?

Well, it’s too easy to completely conflate the sharp decrease with the rise in professional fouls which now prevent goal opportunities — a more consistent sliotar, more skilful and stronger players, and a bigger hurley have also played a part — but it most certainly has contributed.

But for such professional fouls, there would have been at least five more goals scored than the 41 in the winter championship.

As the standing playing rules committee highlighted before Christmas when pitching their motion to Central Council: “Delegates will be acutely aware of how, during the abridged 2020 inter-county championships, the outcome of several games, both in hurling and football, were adversely impacted by actions that were designed to prevent a goalscoring opportunity through unsporting means.”

With the GAA showing no inclination to outlaw oversized hurleys and the development of a heavier sliotar proving to be not quite as simple as it might seem, tackling cynicism in the game would appear to be a wholesome means of helping to stem the slide in goals scored.

It goes without saying it isn’t the primary objective of the motion, but more penalty pucks or more defenders thinking twice about cynical fouling will lead to more goals.

Let nobody suggest we’re saying hurling isn’t in rude health — but it can be ruder.