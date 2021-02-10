Colin O’Riordan: 2021 is make-or-break year for my AFL career

Colin O’Riordan says the pressure is on him to impress as an AFL player this year in order to secure a fresh contract with the Sydney Swans.

The Co Tipperary man, who made a brief but memorable return to GAA action in late 2020 when he won a Munster SFC medal and an All-Star nomination, is back in Australia and in the thick of pre-season training.

The former All-Ireland minor winner said that at just 25, he hasn’t “closed the book” on playing for Tipp again but, for now, is determined to make it in Australia and to remain there beyond 2021.

His contract with the Swans, who signed him in 2015, is up this year and with just 23 appearances in three seasons, and only eight in 2020, he realises “the chips are down for me and this year is going to be a big year”.

Asked if the Munster win was his sign off as a Tipp player, O’Riordan said: “You’re writing me off, I’m only 25! Jeez, I don’t think I’ve closed the book yet, I hope I haven’t anyway.

“But at the same time I have an opportunity here. I have only one year left on my contract in Sydney as well and you have to be realistic about that as well. The chips are down for me and this year is going to be a big year and that’s the reality.

“There’s no point sugarcoating it and saying you’re going to be here for another 10 years when you’re only contracted for one. So you have to be realistic but at the same time you have to be ambitious and think you’re going to be here five more years. In the back of my mind I’m thinking I really want to succeed at this game and prove people wrong who thought you couldn’t do it.

“You just want to have a real crack at it and I have a real desire to succeed with the club and that’s the biggest thing for me. I just want to play over here for as long as I can. It’s not a case that I’ll never put on the Tipp jersey again but I’ll give this the best I can while I’m here.”

O’Riordan, an All-Ireland U21 finalist with Tipp in 2015, made his AFL debut in 2018 and played 12 times in 2019. However, he said 2020 wasn’t as enjoyable. “In the four years previous to that I loved every second of it so the biggest thing for me is getting the enjoyment factor back,” he said.

“I am not saying it is not there but because of last year it was probably hampered a bit. It is just having that love for it again and going out in every game trying as hard as I can but putting a few stepping stones in place is the biggest thing for me to get to where I want.

“I would hope it will be a big season but who knows what will happen. As long as it is not shutdown I will have a red-hot crack at it.”

O’Riordan was cleared by the Swans to play for Tipp in the winter Championship and was a standout performer in the Munster final defeat of Cork.

He opened the scoring for Tipp in their All-Ireland semi-final against Mayo though they went on to lose that game by 5-20 to 3-13.

“I just remember coming off the pitch and all I could think was, ‘Jesus, we’ve let down a lot of people here’,” said O’Riordan. “We were genuinely embarrassed, that’s the only way I could describe it. It was nine or 11 one-on-ones we missed, and clearcut goal chances, it wasn’t as if they were half chances that flew over the bar.

“Obviously, David Clarke was incredible in goals on the day, and they took their chances, we didn’t take ours. But if Conor or Michael had got the goal early on, it could have been a different game, who knows. We’ll never know. You do look back and realise you are not as far off the boil as you think, or maybe the scoreline would suggest a different story. It was probably just that 10- or 15-minute blitz from the first water break until half-time that cost us. We’ll look back on that period with the biggest regret.”

Speaking on a Zoom call with former Dublin hurler Joey Boland who is behind a new Athletic Development App for GAA club teams, O’Riordan described it as a gamechanger.

“The second I saw it I said, ‘I wish I had this when I was that age’. It enables kids, especially 15-, 16-, 17-year-olds and later on in terms of senior to really progress at a rate that you wouldn’t be able to, unless you’re in inter-county or professional setups.”

