Munster Council considering naming SFC cup after Michael Hogan

Munster GAA chairman Liam Lenihan would like the Munster SFC Cup to be named after Bloody Sunday victim Michael Hogan.

At present, neither the Munster SFC nor Munster SHC silverware commemorate someone from within the GAA community.

Munster is the sole province not to have names attached to either of their senior provincial championship Cups (or a newspaper in the case of the Ulster SFC Anglo-Celt Cup).

Lenihan is keen to rectify this anomaly before the 2021 Munster Championships throw-in.

The Munster chairman raised the subject of naming their Cups at a recent provincial council meeting and has asked counties to bring forward suggestions at the council’s next online gathering.

His own preference is that the Munster SFC Cup be named after Michael Hogan, the Tipperary footballer who was killed by Crown forces at Croke Park on Sunday, November 21, 1920.

Captain of the Tipperary football team lining out against Dublin in a challenge game that Sunday afternoon, Hogan, aged 24, was shot as he lay on the ground halfway between the goalposts and the sideline in the corner of Hill 16 and the Cusack Stand.

“It is a pity that we don't have names on our Cups,” said Lenihan.

“Bearing in mind the historic year we marked last year with the centenary anniversary of Bloody Sunday, I think it would be nice to have the Michael Hogan Cup. That's a personal opinion.

Personally, I don't think there will be a problem with the Michael Hogan Cup because of the history.

When suggesting at the last Munster Council meeting that the Munster SFC Cup commemorate Michael Hogan, Lenihan’s proposal was supported by Tipperary delegate Seán Nugent.

The Munster chairman said one suggestion since made to him is that the Munster SHC Cup remember legendary Limerick hurler Mick Mackey.

“There is always going to be one or two people in every county that should have a Cup named after them. We are waiting for counties to come back and make suggestions. It would be much better if we could reach consensus on it [rather than having a vote].

“If we could reach an agreement that would be great because I tried when I was chairman in Limerick, I made a suggestion to Munster Council, but I have it out there now, we have got the ball rolling, and it would be nice to have names on the Cups.”

The Munster U20HC Cup is named after JJ Kenneally, one of Limerick city’s most well-known jewellers and businessmen who passed away in 2018. The Munster MFC trophy, meanwhile, remembers former Kerry GAA secretary and Munster Council treasurer Tadhg Crowley.

As well as their two senior Cups, Lenihan is determined to put names on all remaining Munster GAA underage trophies.

Elsewhere, Kerry will again compete in the Munster MHC and U20HC in 2021. The Kingdom returned to both competitions in 2020 after a number of years plying their trade at B level in both minor and U21.