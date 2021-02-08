GAA to give late notice to teams for training return date

The GAA are expected to give as little notice as possible for the inter-county training return date so as to avoid further breaches.

Fears that an announcement will encourage counties to try and get a headstart on others may mean teams could be given one week’s notification before they are allowed to reassemble.

By postponing the senior provincial championship draws which were set to take place this week, the GAA have already shown they are keen not to attract undue attention to the upcoming season when teams are currently not permitted to convene in person.

In what is to be a shortened season with only two weeks between the end of the Allianz Leagues and the start of the provincial championship in both codes as well as the number of hurling league games set to be reduced, ensuring every team starts at the same time is also considered important in the interests of competition and fairness.

As it was confirmed on Monday that the League of Ireland will return on March 19, the GAA’s Covid-19 advisory group are to meet again next week to discuss a possible return date for training after reviewing their existing Covid-19 protocols.

GAA director general Tom Ryan and John Horan last week described the revised start date for the Allianz Leagues next month as “a definite possibility”.

The GAA also envisages providing a four-week lead-in time so for the leagues to commence on March 27/28 teams would have to be back the last weekend of this month.

Speaking last week, Ulster GAA’s head of operations Stephen McGeehan, a member of the Covid-19 advisory body, said the group were keen to try and prevent further contraventions of the training ban rule.

“We have these circumstances where we have had these breaches of the training ban and proposed penalties have been sent to those counties. We need to make sure after all the good work done by the GAA from top to bottom that we don’t undermine that by people ignoring the rules or trying to bend the rules.”

Cork and Down managers Ronan McCarthy and Paddy Tally are contesting their proposed 12-week suspensions.