GAA commentator launches county jersey for frontline workers

A GAA radio commentator in Galway has launched a county jersey initiative to acknowledge the efforts of frontline workers.

Tommy Devane, a GAA commentator with Galway Bay FM, has asked all 32 counties to supply a county jersey, along with a short message of thanks to the country’s “tireless” frontline staff.

Each jersey and accompanying short message will then be framed in Galway and sent to the hospital or care setting of the county’s choice.

“I am in awe of the magnificent work our amazing frontline workers are doing to protect us every day and they certainly deserve huge recognition,” said Devane.

“We’ve already received a huge reaction to the project from the GAA community, which is in conjunction with Paul Byrnes Media and our main sponsors Merit Medical. We’re also delighted to have Langan Couriers on board who have kindly agreed to sponsor the delivery of all 32 jerseys."

Said Galway GAA chairman Pat Kearney: “This is a brilliant idea and we are delighted to be supporting it. We have a great relationship with all the hospitals and care settings in Galway and we would like to thank all the frontline staff who continue to do an amazing job every day.”

The initiative has already been picked up in all four provinces.

Kerry County Board chairman Tim Murphy said: “Our frontline workers are the real heroes in this global pandemic and this is a wonderful way to acknowledge them.”

His Offaly counterpart, Michael Duignan, also commended Devane’s “great project” and its recognition of frontline workers' “incredible work”.