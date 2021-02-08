Tipp minors will have to pick hurling or football in 2021, says Woodlock

Former Tipperary hurler James Woodlock says it will be impossible for young hurlers and footballers to play both codes this year with the minor competitions running side by side in the GAA calendar.

Woodlock has been named the new Tipperary minor hurling manager, and although he says he would never stop anyone trying to play both games, he feels the demands of each sport make it impossible for 2021 minors to flourish.

The 2020 championship saw Galway’s Conor Flaherty win an All-Ireland U20 football medal playing as goalkeeper, while he had lined out at centre-back for the county’s U20 hurlers in the Leinster hurling championship a day earlier, but with dual players now very rare in the GAA, Woodlock will ask his players to make a choice in 2021.

“Absolutely no player will be stopped from playing football or hurling in the county minor set-up, but I am the county minor hurling manager. It’s hurlers I’m after that want to commit to the hurling set-up,” Woodlock told Tipp FM Sport.

“There was no dual player last year in the (Tipperary) county minor teams. This year the seasons are going to run parallel again. It would be absolutely impossible. Going forward it will be impossible.

“It’s hurlers I want to try and develop for Tipperary; that is my role; that’s the position I have been given. The dual player, for me, it is just impossible to develop the skills for both.

“But everybody will be getting their trials, and they will have to commit then, for me, to one or the other. And I’ll be working with the hurlers this year," added the 34-year-old.

Woodlock will be joined in his management team by his former Tipperary colleague Conor O’Brien as well as Damian Ryan, Brendan Ferris and Cormac McGrath. He has been appointed on a three-year term.

Woodlock also confirmed that he will be continuing in his role as manager of Drom-Inch manager in 2021.