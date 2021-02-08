Tributes paid to former LGFA President Tom Kenny

LADIES Gaelic Football Association President Marie Hickey has today led the tributes to former LGFA President Tom Kenny, who has passed away.

An Offaly native, Tom Kenny was LGFA President from 1977-1979, and will be fondly remembered as a passionate supporter of Gaelic Games.

Tom, a former employee at Ferbane Power Station, served as secretary with Offaly GAA clubs St Saran’s and Belmont, and he was a county board delegate for many years.

He was also a selector on Offaly minor and U21 football teams during the 1970s and 1980s.

Tom also had a deep love of Ladies Gaelic Football, and current President Marie Hickey reflected: “It is with great regret that we learn of the passing of Tom Kenny, one of the founder members of our Association.

“Tom was passionate about the development of the game and gave incredible time and commitment to the game in the early days of the Association.

“He was very proud of the way the game has developed and loved watching the games on TG4, when he was unable to attend in person.

“He always remarked on the great skill levels in the game – and how the game has grown over the years.

“He had great stories of how different things were when the Association was first founded, and he loved attending the All Star awards night, to recognise the achievements of the players.

“A player-centred person, Tom was always a person that I loved to meet. He was always great to chat to, and to reflect upon the progression of the game over the years.

“On behalf of all of us at the Ladies Gaelic Football Association, I wish to extend our sympathies to Tom’s family and friends at this very sad time.”