Why Joe Canning doesn't 'like going outside my family for advice'

Joe Canning has admitted not being able to train in a team environment has made it difficult to be motivated for the upcoming intercounty season.

Collective sessions had been due to commence three weeks ago before the GAA postponed the 2021 start date indefinitely and Canning, 32, is keen to get back working with his team-mates ahead of the Allianz League and Leinster SHC.

“It’s hard enough because you’re so used to being in a team situation you almost rely on lads to drive you a bit more,” he told the Connolly Motor Group podcast. “When you’re playing an individual sport it’s easier to train on your own but when you’re playing a team sport you don’t actually realise how hard it is to get motivated to train on your own compared to when you know other people are counting on you and you don’t want to let them down.

“You might think you’re doing a running session and going flat out but you don’t realise until you’re back with the group that ‘I’m a bit behind here’. It’s tough training on your own but everybody is in the same boat. I can’t wait to get back training collectively in the next few weeks.”

Canning acknowledged the importance of his family particularly his brother like Ollie who played for Galway at different levels. “They’re still the guys I look up to in terms of advice if I ever need it. I don’t like going outside my family for advice because they’re the people who hit me straight, tell me what I don’t want to hear.

“It’s very important to surround yourself with people who tell you the truth and don’t try and tell you what you want to hear and you go away thinking there’s nothing wrong. I’m very lucky my family don’t try and butter me up.”

Canning admitted the medals he has won with his brothers in Portumna are those he cherishes most. “Winning an All-Ireland with Galway in 2017 was one of my childhood dreams and that was pretty special but it’s what I won with my club is the biggest thing for me. I’ve just moved into a new house and the only thing I have hanging up is my five county medals and four club All-Irelands in one piece in timber I got from my nephew for Christmas a couple of years ago.

“That’s the only piece of sporting memorabilia I have in the house. My All-Ireland medal from ‘17 is still at home in a box in the press in my parents’ house somewhere.”

The 2017 hurler of the year also revealed the Galway team doctor still has his pair of boots from the All-Ireland semi-final defeat to Limerick after Canning was brought to hospital with concussion. “When I got knocked out, I was in the hospital with my boots on and they had to take them off me. I haven’t seen him since that game.”

Joe Canning’s interview can be accessed here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yk0CWGgQgYo&t=6s