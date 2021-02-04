Youghal school to raise funds for Waterford minor Mark Dalton

Along with his twin brother Tom and friends, Dalton was injured in a car crash at the start of December where he suffered spinal injuries requiring extensive rehabilitation
Youghal school to raise funds for Waterford minor Mark Dalton

Mark Dalton pictured (right) with his twin brother Tom (left).

Thu, 04 Feb, 2021 - 18:48
John Fogarty

Youghal’s Pobalscoil na Tríonóide are launching a virtual 5km run/walk to raise funds for their student, Waterford minor footballer Mark Dalton.

Along with his twin brother Tom and friends, Dalton was injured in a car crash at the start of December where he suffered spinal injuries requiring extensive rehabilitation.

GoFundMe page has been established to help finance the modification of the Dalton home including an accessible front door and hallway, bedroom and bathroom.

A fifth year in Pobalscoil na Tríonóide and a member of the Shamrocks club, they are now determined to put their shoulder behind to wheel to help their friend. “People can buy t-shirts for the Mark Dalton Recovery Fund from 2pm to support the virtual 5km,” explained school principal Seamus Ó Ceallacháin. “We’re all very fortunate to have the support of our students, parents and staff to launch this.

“We have also got the endorsement of well-known sporting and political figures and other prominent people in the community. The support has come from all across Waterford, Cork, Munster and the country and abroad.”

Ó Ceallachain says organising the event is the least the school can do for one of their own.

“When the car accident happened in December, it was a huge shock to the school. Mark’s recovery is most challenging but he is a brave, courageous young man and we want to support him along the journey in any way we can.

“We’re working the family and the Mark Dalton Recovery Fund to support him and this is just a gesture of solidarity and support and hope that the funds raised in some small way will help Mark’s rehabilitation.

“Two counties are coming together on this and they’re putting down the red and white and white and blue jerseys to get involved to help Mark.”

- For more details on Pobalscoil na Tríonóide’s virtual 5km run/walk or to donate to the Mark Dalton Recovery Fund, please visit  www.trionoide.ie or the GoFundMe page

More in this section

Will Limerick hurlers match Dublin's dominance? Probably not, says Henry Shefflin Will Limerick hurlers match Dublin's dominance? Probably not, says Henry Shefflin
Patrick Horgan 4/2/2021 Patrick Horgan: 'Mike Ashley has bigger fish to fry than a hurling team in Cork'
Ian Maguire 4/2/2021 New Cork GAA jersey revealed
Ian Maguire 4/2/2021

Ian Maguire confirms Cork boss McCarthy to appeal 12-week ban

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices