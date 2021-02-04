Youghal school to raise funds for Waterford minor Mark Dalton

Youghal’s Pobalscoil na Tríonóide are launching a virtual 5km run/walk to raise funds for their student, Waterford minor footballer Mark Dalton.

Along with his twin brother Tom and friends, Dalton was injured in a car crash at the start of December where he suffered spinal injuries requiring extensive rehabilitation.

A GoFundMe page has been established to help finance the modification of the Dalton home including an accessible front door and hallway, bedroom and bathroom.

A fifth year in Pobalscoil na Tríonóide and a member of the Shamrocks club, they are now determined to put their shoulder behind to wheel to help their friend. “People can buy t-shirts for the Mark Dalton Recovery Fund from 2pm to support the virtual 5km,” explained school principal Seamus Ó Ceallacháin. “We’re all very fortunate to have the support of our students, parents and staff to launch this.

“We have also got the endorsement of well-known sporting and political figures and other prominent people in the community. The support has come from all across Waterford, Cork, Munster and the country and abroad.”

Ó Ceallachain says organising the event is the least the school can do for one of their own.

“When the car accident happened in December, it was a huge shock to the school. Mark’s recovery is most challenging but he is a brave, courageous young man and we want to support him along the journey in any way we can.

“We’re working the family and the Mark Dalton Recovery Fund to support him and this is just a gesture of solidarity and support and hope that the funds raised in some small way will help Mark’s rehabilitation.

“Two counties are coming together on this and they’re putting down the red and white and white and blue jerseys to get involved to help Mark.”

- For more details on Pobalscoil na Tríonóide’s virtual 5km run/walk or to donate to the Mark Dalton Recovery Fund, please visit www.trionoide.ie or the GoFundMe page