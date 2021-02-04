Ian Maguire: 'We just can’t comment on Ronan’s position at the moment because that’s a county board matter'

Cork footballer Ian Maguire said he was 'not in a position to comment' on the three-month suspension facing manager Ronan McCarthy.

Maguire was speaking on a Zoom call this morning to mark the launch of the new Cork jersey.

Croke Park earlier this week imposed a 12-week suspension on McCarthy and withdrew home advantage for one of Cork’s Allianz League Division 2 fixtures.

Both sanctions arise from a Cork team-building session on Youghal beach in the middle of last month, at a time when collective inter-county training was not permitted.

McCarthy stands accused of breaching Rule 7.2 which deals with discrediting the association.

Cork are appealing both penalties, with Maguire reluctant to comment on the matter.

His focus, he said, was on himself and keeping himself physically sharp until the GAA green light a return to collective training.

“I’ve read the reports, the same as everyone else when [the proposed suspension] came out. As a player and speaking on the players’ behalf, we’re not in a position to comment on that at the moment because there’s an appeal gone in,” said Maguire.

“As players, the main thing is to focus on yourself and when we return training, meet those problems as they come, but we obviously have a very strong backroom team that’s been developed over the last couple of years that Ronan has put in place. We just can’t comment on Ronan’s position at the moment because that’s a county board matter.

“As a player, you’ve just got to focus on yourself and focus on what we can control. We can’t control anything at the moment, you can only control your own conditioning and your own workouts at the moment.”

If the League does get off the ground this spring, Cork will find themselves in Division 2 South alongside Clare, Laois, and Kildare. Maguire sees the three-game round-robin as a “great opportunity” for the newly promoted side.

“Seven games over eight, nine weeks, that is a very long campaign. The League was always a marathon, but this year with three games, I think it is a great opportunity for Cork. You have three games, you almost treat them as three championship games. If you can get good quality wins in Division 2, that will only spring you forward.

"The aim here is to get out of Division 2, as it should be. I assume you'll have three games on the trot. It is almost good preparation for the championship because in the backdoor or a replay, you might be playing a game of equal importance a week later. It is exciting from a players' point of view. We have been away from Gaelic football for so long that anything is exciting. The Division 2 campaign looks like it is going to be really exciting.”

