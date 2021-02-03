Down footballer claims manager 'deliberately targeted' as board consider appealing ban

Down footballer Darren O’Hagan has alleged that Down manager Paddy Tally is “being deliberately targeted by centralised media leaks and press briefings to attack his good character”.

Tally is facing a three-month suspension for having breached GAA training guidelines last month.

A Down team gathering at Abbey CBS in Newry last month - at a time when collective training was not permitted - has led to Tally being hit with a proposed 12-week ban by Croke Park and the county losing home advantage for one of their Division 2 Allianz League fixtures.

Down footballer O’Hagan, who missed the 2020 All-Ireland championship because of injury, tweeted today that “Paddy Tally should be celebrated for his outstanding service to the GAA. Instead he's being deliberately targeted by centralised media leaks and press briefings to attack his good character. He has guided and mentored Down footballers on and off-field through unprecedented times.”

Paddy Tally should be celebrated for his outstanding service to the GAA. Instead he's being deliberately targeted by centralised media leaks and press briefings to attack his good character. He has guided and mentored Down footballers on and off-field through unprecedented times. — Darren o' Hagan (@ohagan29) February 3, 2021

Down County Board has not yet confirmed if they will appeal the two sanctions. The board has until tonight to inform Croke Park whether it and Tally are to seek hearings.

If the lengthy ban is either accepted or unsuccessfully appealed, Tally’s three-month suspension will commence when collective training resumes.