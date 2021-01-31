GAA’s provincial councils report losses of €4.2m

The GAA’s four provincial councils incurred losses totalling €4.2m in 2020.

The accounts presented at Friday evening’s virtual Ulster GAA convention showed the northern province recorded a €1.1m end of year deficit, a figure that was broadly in keeping with the losses revealed by Connacht (€903k), Leinster (€1.3m), and Munster GAA (€843k) over the past fortnight.

With crowds expected to again be locked out during the forthcoming intercounty season, what is concerning the provincial councils is that three sources of gate receipts income reflected in their respective 2020 accounts - pre-season competitions, U20 provincial football championships, and the 2019 provincial club championships (all of which were played pre-pandemic) - will not be available to them in 2021 and therefore leave an even greater hole in their finances.

“It is going to be very, very difficult,” said Ulster GAA secretary Brian McAvoy of carrying a €1.1m deficit into a year where gate receipts will be close to non-existent.

“Worryingly, there is little prospect of turnstiles opening any time soon so 2021 will be as equally challenging, if not more so, than 2020.

“We just hope towards the end of this year you’d be allowed some spectators into games.”

The cash-strapped nature of the four provincial councils at present means a continued suspension of capital grants to clubs, with new Connacht GAA chairman John Murphy imploring clubs to limit their capital developments for the foreseeable future.

“In the years ahead, it is important to note that the association will be challenged for finances.

“This is not something to be frightened about, but more to respect the situation. One of the knock-on effects of this will be the absence of grants flowing out of Croke Park and the Council for the next couple of years.

“As a consequence of this, I would urge that all units limit their capital developments and those that are proceeding will and should have a solid financial plan in place.

“This is not a means to thwart developments but rather to take a more cautious approach to them.”