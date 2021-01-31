AFLW wrap: GWS Giants in race to the airport after lockdown declared during season-opener

GWS Giants, the team of Cora Staunton and Bríd Stack, had to race to the airport after their 30-point opening-day loss to Fremantle Dockers as a five-day local lockdown was announced during the game.

Perth was among the areas to be shut down from 6pm on Sunday evening after a hotel security guard returned a positive Covid-19 test, with the Giants making their exit on a 5.30pm flight. The team had already been training away from home for the previous month after a Covid outbreak in Sydney.

Full-forward Staunton had to be assisted off the field during the game as the Giants, already without injury-victim Stack, lost by 8.10 (58) to 4.4 (28) in front of 3,195 fans at Fremantle Oval. The Dockers were also without an Irish recruit, with Áine Tighe sidelined due to a cruciate knee injury suffered in pre-season.

The game took place after a moment’s silence for Giants player Jacinda Barclay who passed away last October. “I was pretty proud of our girls. It's been a rollercoaster number of months (with Barclay’s passing) and an interesting day. In the end I don't think it had an influence on the result of the game and I was pretty proud of the way we managed that,” said Giants coach Alan McConnell.

Aileen Gilroy totalled a game-leading seven tackles as North Melbourne raced to the top of the AFLW standings with a 11.5 (71) to 1.3 (9) hammering of Geelong. The half-back from Mayo also tallied 13 disposals and three marks in the rout.

Tipperary dual star Orla O’Dwyer scored a behind as Brisbane Lions roared to a 29-point victory over Richmond Tigers, 5.11 (41) to 1.6 (12).

On Saturday, 2019 champions Adelaide Crows defeated West Coast Eagles by 8.8 (56) to 2.6 (18) with Ailish Considine kicking a goal as did Ebony Marinoff after her suspension for a challenge that left Bríd Stack with a fractured neck was overturned on appeal.

Aisling McCarthy started at centre for the Eagles, with Mayo sisters Grace and Niamh Kelly in the half-forward line, the latter top-scoring for the defeated hosts with a goal and a behind.

Sinead Goldrick was the first of Melbourne’s three Dublin stars to see action this term in a 9.2 (56) to 5.5 (35) victory over Gold Cast Suns.