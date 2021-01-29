President John Horan asks GAA clubs to assist in vaccine rollout

GAA president John Horan has called on the organisation’s members to assist doctors and pharmacies in making their clubs available for the rollout of Covid-19 vaccines.

In the forthcoming monthly GAA newsletter, Horan asks the units to assist in mass vaccinations by opening up their facilities so that more people can be inoculated.

“I have had conversations with GPs who have concerns about their practices being set up to adequately cater for the numbers that will be involved in administering the vaccine because in many cases they are just not suitable for the turnover in people that will be involved.

“It is with this in mind that I would make a plea to our membership that they would engage with the GPs and Pharmacies in their area to make their club facilities available where needed to make the rollout of the vaccine operate as efficiently as possible.

"Clubs would need to ensure that they follow all of the appropriate guidance and that their offer of assistance will be subject to submission and approval of proof of valid insurance and risk management controls from the operator to the GAA insurance department or Marsh Ireland.

“Our clubs and club members were at the forefront of the community response to this crisis when it hit last March. I think there will be an opportunity to again offer assistance in our local areas in this manner as the country hopefully starts to move towards mass vaccination in the weeks and months ahead.”

After completing his three years, Horan steps down from his role at the end of next month when he will be succeeded by Bishopstown-born Larry McCarthy.