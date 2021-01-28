John Kiely wants cautious approach to GAA fixture planning

All-Ireland winning Limerick manager John Kiely believes it's important that the GAA make the correct decision, rather than the quick decision, regarding a return to play and this year's competition schedules.

Speaking after receiving the RTÉ Sport's Manager of the Year award for 2020 tonight, Kiely said he isn't 'in any major hurry to find out where we're going' with regards to training and games.

A return date for collective inter-county training remains unknown while confirmation of a delay to the scheduled February 28 start for the Allianz Leagues is anticipated shortly.

"We're after having a really, really difficult six weeks as a nation," said Kiely. "I'm not really in any major hurry to find out where we're going. I'd rather they took their time and got it right, that when we do have a path forward that it's a definitive path forward and it's not one that we'll have to change or reset again at some stage in the future.

"I think everybody in the GAA world knows that they got a really good deal out of 2020. We got to play our club championships, we got to play our inter-county championships. We're only four weeks into the 2021 calendar year yet - we got all of that done from July to Christmas last year and we still have 11 months left in 2021."

Kiely admitted that a major concern throughout last season's successful Championship campaign was what would happen in the event of a positive test for Covid-19 occurring within the camp.

"The biggest concern was the Covid side of it, how we would manage it and what would happen if we did come a cropper," he said. "Would we survive to the part of the Championship that they were guaranteeing that they'd wait for you to come through? That was a big worry. Would we get through to the semi-finals in time without having had a breakout of Covid? Luckily enough we got through the whole campaign without a breakout."

Kiely's Limerick went through the entire 2020 season without losing or drawing a game, winning all 13 of their matches in the Munster League, the Allianz League, the Munster championship and the All-Ireland series.

He said the standout performance was their Munster semi-final win over Tipperary in terrible conditions at Páirc Uí Chaoimh in early November. "For both sides, to go out and put on the display that was put on that day, it was just incredible."