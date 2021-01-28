'We cannot carry a similar loss again' - Connacht and Leinster GAA record combined deficit of €2.2m

Connacht and Leinster GAA recorded combined losses of €2.2m in 2020.

Following on from the publication of Munster GAA’s 2020 accounts last week detailing a €843,732 loss, Connacht and Leinster Councils have declared an end of year deficit totalling €902,909 and €1,326,498 respectively.

The lack of gate receipts collected by provincial councils last year saw Leinster’s income collapse by 65% on the year previous, dropping from €10.6m in 2019 to €3.8m in 2020. And even though year-on-year expenditure was down €4m, Leinster’s bottom line for 2020 was a €1.3m deficit.

Having recorded a net surplus of €682k in 2019, the accounts presented at this week’s Leinster convention amount to a swing of €2m in one year.

The financial picture is similarly bleak for Connacht GAA. Total income for 2020 — €1.7m — was exactly half of what was taken in in 2019. And with provincial championship games looking set to once again take place behind closed doors in 2021, Connacht GAA secretary John Prenty has said they will not be able to sustain a second consecutive year where losses of close to €1m are recorded.

Connacht GAA, pre-pandemic, had budgeted for €1.25m in gate receipts income in 2020. What the council ended up taking in was €1m less than originally planned for, leaving Connacht GAA in a precarious financial position.

“If 2021 is like 2020, then we all have a serious problem in 2022. We, as a small province, couldn’t carry a €902k loss again. We couldn’t even carry half that loss again,” warned Prenty.

“We got nothing from our senior or minor football championships in 2020. Between the FBD League, the U20 Connacht football championship, and the 2019 Connacht club championship which fell into last year’s accounts, our gate receipts income was €254,775. Compare that to the 2019 figure of €1,122,090. In 2019, the Connacht SFC brought in €792,090. That figure is quite close to our bottom line this year which shows where our losses came from.

“We are a small province, we have only four senior games every game. We are going to have to have a serious look at what we are going to do for 2021 because we cannot carry the loss from 2020 and a similar loss this year into 2022, we just cannot do that. We’ll have to do something.”

Outside of further Government support, a bank loan may be the most viable solution to plug their financial hole.

“That could be the only option, but we’ll have to look at all options. Government funding would, of course, be a help."

Prenty is hopeful Connacht Council is allowed to avail of any streaming opportunities which are available for non-live televised games during the year ahead.

“Our financial situation will have a huge impact on our operational capability long into the future.”