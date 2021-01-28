Giants physio puts 'no strict timeline' on Bríd Stack return, video evidence withdrawn from Ebony Marinoff appeal

Gemma Vale says the former Cork star must undergo "intense rehab"
Giants physio puts 'no strict timeline' on Bríd Stack return, video evidence withdrawn from Ebony Marinoff appeal

Brid Stack Photo via @BridStackie

Thu, 28 Jan, 2021 - 06:58

The Greater Western Sydney Giants have set no return target for Bríd Stack, who is recovering from a neck fracture, the club confirming they "aren’t placing a strict timeline on her return".

Giants physiotherapist Gemma Vale last night provided injury bulletins on all of the Giants' sidelined players ahead of their AFLW opener with the Fremantle Dockers on Sunday.

While the Giants' three other injured stars — Emily Pease, Katherine Smith, and Britt Tully — have been given return targets between one and six weeks, no estimate has been put on the Cork legend's recovery.

Stack suffered a fractured C7 vertebra in the club’s practice match against Adelaide Crows a fortnight ago.

Vale said: “As we know Brid has a longer recovery given the severity of her neck injury.

“We aren’t placing a strict timeline on her return given the nature of the injury. She will remain in her neck brace for a period of time, before starting an intense rehab.”

Meanwhile, the appeal hearing of Ebony Marinoff, who was handed a record three-match ban for the incident which injured Stack, has been hearing evidence in the Crows player's bid to have the suspension reduced or quashed.

Marinoff was charged with forceful front-on contact by the league’s match review.

However, Marinoff and Adelaide’s legal counsel have withdrawn planned video evidence which they suggested might show Stack had sustained her injuries in a previous collision.

Marinoff's hearing was adjourned from last week to allow the AFLW to consider the potential new evidence. 

Marinoff’s counsel, Sam Abbott QC, has said in the hearing that it "is clear" his client attempted to stop in the collision with Stack.

The AFLW season gets underway this morning, with Cavan's Aishling Sheridan featuring for Collingwood against Carlton.

More in this section

Kerry GAA: No competitions at U12, U14, U16, or U18 levels this year Kerry GAA: No competitions at U12, U14, U16, or U18 levels this year
Cork hero Mark Keane sidelined by injury Cork hero Mark Keane sidelined by injury
'A different jumper presentation but a very special one': Bríd Stack honoured ahead of AFLW season 'A different jumper presentation but a very special one': Bríd Stack honoured ahead of AFLW season
Tipperary v Cork - 2020 Lidl Ladies National Football League Div 1 Round 2

Ephie Fitzgerald: Sport shouldn’t return before schools

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Home Delivery

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Home Delivery
Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices