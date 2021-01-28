Giants physio puts 'no strict timeline' on Bríd Stack return, video evidence withdrawn from Ebony Marinoff appeal

The Greater Western Sydney Giants have set no return target for Bríd Stack, who is recovering from a neck fracture, the club confirming they "aren’t placing a strict timeline on her return".

Giants physiotherapist Gemma Vale last night provided injury bulletins on all of the Giants' sidelined players ahead of their AFLW opener with the Fremantle Dockers on Sunday.

While the Giants' three other injured stars — Emily Pease, Katherine Smith, and Britt Tully — have been given return targets between one and six weeks, no estimate has been put on the Cork legend's recovery.

Stack suffered a fractured C7 vertebra in the club’s practice match against Adelaide Crows a fortnight ago.

Vale said: “As we know Brid has a longer recovery given the severity of her neck injury.

“We aren’t placing a strict timeline on her return given the nature of the injury. She will remain in her neck brace for a period of time, before starting an intense rehab.”

Meanwhile, the appeal hearing of Ebony Marinoff, who was handed a record three-match ban for the incident which injured Stack, has been hearing evidence in the Crows player's bid to have the suspension reduced or quashed.

Marinoff was charged with forceful front-on contact by the league’s match review.

However, Marinoff and Adelaide’s legal counsel have withdrawn planned video evidence which they suggested might show Stack had sustained her injuries in a previous collision.

Marinoff's hearing was adjourned from last week to allow the AFLW to consider the potential new evidence.

Marinoff’s counsel, Sam Abbott QC, has said in the hearing that it "is clear" his client attempted to stop in the collision with Stack.

Counsel for Marinoff/Crows just thoroughly went through a set of 12 stills of the 1.87-second incident. Says it's "clear" Marinoff attempts to stop and doesn't "run through" Stack, while Parker played a significant role in the contact with her push to Marinoff's back. — Ben Waterworth (@bjwaterworth) January 28, 2021

The AFLW season gets underway this morning, with Cavan's Aishling Sheridan featuring for Collingwood against Carlton.