RTÉ unveil Team of the Year nominations

Dublin's six-in-row All-Ireland champions will chase another accolade this week with Dessie Farrell's side shortlisted for RTÉ Sport's Team of the Year.

Last month's win over Mayo in Croke Park saw Dublin's unbeaten championship run hit 42 games as they continue to rewrite GAA history.

They aren't the only Dublin team nominated as the capital's Ladies Footballers are also in the running for the award having secured their own four-in-a-row when rallying in the second half to record a 1-10 to 1-05 victory over rivals Cork in the TG4 All-Ireland SFC final.

All-Ireland hurling champions Limerick are also in the field: John Kiely's side won all ten of their competitive 2020 matches to claim the League, Munster, and All-Ireland titles.

Kilkenny, who defeated champions Galway in the All-Ireland camogie final, will also battle for the top award. The Cats had lost five of the previous six finals but would not be denied glory with a superb second-half performance in their 1-14 to 1-11 win at Croke Park.

Two non-GAA sides complete the six-strong selection.

Leinster Rugby are included for their domination of the Guinness PRO14, as they won a first-ever 3-in-a-row in the competition's history. They also eclipsed their own 10 consecutive wins record, winning all 17 matches in a disrupted season. League of Ireland football is represented by Shamrock Rovers who claimed the 2020 SSE Airtricity Premier Division title, their first league title since 2011.

The RTÉ Sport Awards 2020 will be held on Thursday 28 January on RTÉ One.