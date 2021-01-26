Paul Murphy 'will try might and main to do his best for Kerry', says proud father

Kerry's Paul Murphy runs out of the players tunnel past portraits by Cork school children on the wall during the Munster SFC semi-final at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Eoghan Cormican

The father of the new Kerry football captain has wished his son the best of luck in the role.

Versatile defender Paul Murphy has been chosen by East Kerry to succeed David Clifford as Kerry football captain for the 2021 season, the division earning the right to pick the captain when successfully defending the Kerry SFC title last year.

The selection of Murphy as captain was rubber-stamped at Monday night’s Kerry County Board meeting, with Paul’s father, Donal Murphy, logged onto the online meeting as the Rathmore delegate.

Paul is the first Rathmore player to hold the role of Kerry senior football captain.

“On behalf of the Rathmore club, I just want to thank the county committee for the massive honour they have bestowed on the club tonight and I want to thank the East Kerry board for the faith that they have shown in Paul," said Donal.

“I know Paul well and he'll try might and main to do his best for Kerry. We hope it will be a long season, we hope they will be involved right until the very end, and we hope we'll all be up there to see them in action.” 

Elsewhere at yesterday’s Kerry County Board meeting, John Galvin and Séan O’Sullivan were confirmed as the selectors in Declan O’Sullivan’s Kerry U20 management team.

The two-time All-Ireland winning captain has been handed a two-year term as Kerry U20 manager.

James Costello will remain on as Kerry minor football manager. The 2020 Kerry minor class are still waiting to see if their season will be played through to a conclusion. Kerry are due to meet Roscommon in the All-Ireland semi-final, but no date has been set for the fixture.

