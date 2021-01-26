Scrap National Leagues if GAA gets no extra Government funding, says Danny Lynch

Former GAA PRO Danny Lynch believes the organisation has to give strong consideration to abandoning this year’s Allianz Leagues if Government funding is not forthcoming.

Even at that, Lynch has his concerns about the activity of players and management when the number of Covid-19 cases remains so high on the island.

But without another subvention from the State and the start date looks to be put back to March, the Kerry native is adamant the GAA’s second biggest competition is in peril this year.

“We have seen the various treasurers of county boards voicing their opinions in terms of how badly stuck they are because of the coronavirus. Even though the Government did subsidise the Championships (€15m), they did cost significantly more to run (€19.5m).

“I think the GAA should seriously consider abandoning the leagues if the Government doesn’t provide assistance and concentrate on staging the Championships. Firstly, the GAA mightn’t be able to afford the leagues, and secondly with the new strains of the coronavirus you could run into a situation with several outbreaks and the league could be disrupted or it could be a catalyst for more infections.

“At the start of December, I would have had a different view on the thing but in the current situation both from a monetary and a safety point of view it has to be a consideration for the GAA. The only argument for it is the leagues could give the general population something to look forward to and keeping them going from a morale point of view.

“Having said that, it’s difficult to know whether you should gamble with players and I don’t know whether there would be the same interest among the public in the leagues as there would be in the Championship even in the media. That was illustrated in the All-Stars where Kerry won the league and only got one nomination (David Clifford).”

While the costs associated with organising the Championship would be slightly offset by commercial and TV revenue, the same doesn’t apply for the Allianz Leagues, Lynch points out. Last year, the revenue from the competition was over €5.5m but the vast majority of it was provided by gate receipts.

“There wouldn’t be huge television money for the league. In terms of helping out counties, Croke Park haven’t a huge reserve of money because of the nature of how the GAA operates and the vast majority of the money going back to the county boards and the clubs as it is. Unless there is a Government subvention and unless people can be assured that the competitions can be run off safely then it is better to wait for the Championship and run it off possibly on a knock-out basis. As we speak, players can’t train and we’re hearing schools could be closed until the end of March. If that’s the case, how can you justify a panel of 40 players turning up for training before then?”

Of the football championship proposals on the table from next year, Lynch sees most merit in the four provincial conferences of eight teams but questions the provincial councils’ support for it. The likes of Connacht and Munster would seem to be in favour of it but opposition is strong in Ulster.

“I’d be inclined to go for the four provinces but having said that and being realistic about that I don’t know how you’re going to get the provincial councils to agree to that. They are made up of counties and they all have one eye on who is going to be the next provincial council chairman. That’s the difficulty you will have. It’s the old cliche of turkeys voting for Christmas. The provincial councils are the most influential administrative units in the GAA.

“I can’t see it being approved but something has to give because the provincial championships just aren’t working. Leinster used to be competitive but it’s not now for obvious reasons. In Munster, you will have flash-in-the-pan wins like Clare or Tipperary but that’s not what normally happens and it comes down to the old two of Cork and Kerry.

“There will be the argument that Cavan and Tipperary’s wins last year prove that the whole concept of the provincial championships is worth keeping but I think the time has come for there to be a serious review of them.”

Lynch supports the split season concept but with the club season played first.

“The only thing then is you could have some dictatorial managers who will tell their players you can’t play for their clubs. The situation in recent years is so ridiculous. Take the vast number of club players and they don’t have championship matches for such long periods because of inter-county activity.”