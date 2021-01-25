Former Wexford captain Diarmuid Lyng joins Tralee Parnells

Former Wexford hurling captain Diarmuid Lyng has transferred to Tralee Parnells in a major coup for the fledging club.

Lyng, who lives in Annascual, will line out for the Tralee side in the Kerry Junior Hurling Championship when club action resumes after his switch from his home club of St Martin’s.

Parnells fielded their first adult team in 2019, seven years after reforming, and feature a number of dual players as well as Kerry senior hurling panellist Tadgh Brick.

A Wexford senior from 2004 to 2013, Lyng is nearing 40 but has been playing junior with St Martin’s up to last season when he moved to Kerry.