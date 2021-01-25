Former Wexford captain Diarmuid Lyng joins Tralee Parnells

Lyng, who lives in Annascual, will line out in the Kerry Junior Hurling Championship when club action resumes
Former Wexford captain Diarmuid Lyng joins Tralee Parnells

Former Wexford hurler Diarmuid Lyng speaks with Lee Chin of Faythe Harriers following the Wexford SHC quarter-final last August. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Mon, 25 Jan, 2021 - 20:32
Murt Murphy

Former Wexford hurling captain Diarmuid Lyng has transferred to Tralee Parnells in a major coup for the fledging club.

Lyng, who lives in Annascual, will line out for the Tralee side in the Kerry Junior Hurling Championship when club action resumes after his switch from his home club of St Martin’s.

Parnells fielded their first adult team in 2019, seven years after reforming, and feature a number of dual players as well as Kerry senior hurling panellist Tadgh Brick.

A Wexford senior from 2004 to 2013, Lyng is nearing 40 but has been playing junior with St Martin’s up to last season when he moved to Kerry.

More in this section

Monaghan v Tyrone - GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Quarter-Final Marty Duffy calls on GAA to implement national referee development plan
GAA Special Congress Cap county training at three per week, says Connacht secretary Prenty
General view of players taking to the field 21/6/2014 Munster GAA grounds safety chair: Pitch damage by warm-ups will lead to injuries
Paul Murphy 8/11/2020

Paul Murphy named Kerry senior football captain for 2021

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Home Delivery

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Home Delivery
Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices