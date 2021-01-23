Sydney skipper: Brid Stack is stubborn and bold and wears neck brace like a champion

Greater Western Sydney Giants captain Alicia Eva has dismissed suggestions Brid Stack's inexperience as an AWFL player played a part in the serious injury the Cork woman suffered in her first game in the code.

Stack has a stable fracture of the C7 vertebra after a tackle for which Adelaide Crows player Ebony Marinoff has been banned for three games.

Though she has appealed the suspension and there have been suggestions Down Under that a more experienced player than Stack would have protected herself better in the incident.

However, Giants skipper Eva has dismissed that theory, as quoted on Adelaide site, The Advertiser.

“Up until that point she was one of our best players on the ground and was involved in a lot of different contests so I think it is something that we just want to make sure that people don’t lose sight of, that we are talking about a professional athlete.

“And any question of culpability of us as a club and me as a player, I’m really satisfied that Brid wasn’t playing or acting in a way that made her culpable in any way for the outcome and we need to make sure we support her and don’t lose sight of that.”

Eva said the Giants players are doing what they can to support Stack after a traumatic week.

“We are getting around her and she is our priority at the moment.

“I was right there and that’s what I really want to reiterate, the No. 1 priority for us is Brid Stack and, with a lot of the commentary that is floating around, we can’t lose sight of that.

“It’s going to be a challenging few months ahead for Stacky and she is as upbeat as anyone and wears the neck brace like a champion but it was a pretty scary moment for her and our girls on Sunday.

“Truth be told she has had a really tough week, she has suffered a really significant injury.

“There were two outcomes that could have played out, the best outcome has happened but it is still a really significant injury so she is like our other Irish players like Cora (Staunton) who are very stubborn and bold and she (Stack) is already talking about potentially trying to get back but we know that is a long road ahead for her.

“She has a young family with her here and it was a really difficult time for her on Sunday and her family in Ireland.”