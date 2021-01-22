Paul Mannion the latest Dublin player to leave panel

The 27-year-old's departure appears to be temporary
Paul Mannion the latest Dublin player to leave panel

Paul Mannion of Dublin  Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Fri, 22 Jan, 2021 - 17:33

Six-time All-Ireland winner Paul Mannion has become the latest Dublin footballer to step away from the All-Ireland champions setup.

However, the 27-year-old's departure appears to be temporary, with Dublin GAA confirming he has left the panel “for now”.

A statement read: "Dublin GAA would like to confirm that Paul Mannion is stepping away from the Dublin Senior Football panel for now.

"We would like to thank Paul for all the time and commitment he gave to Dublin GAA at all grades and we wish him well as he concentrates on developing his career outside of inter-county football."

The Kilmacud Crokes forward featured as a second-half substitute in the 2020 All-Ireland final win over Mayo, scoring one point.

As well as playing a part in six All-Ireland senior wins, his first in 2013, Mannion has picked up three All-Star awards and collected two All-Ireland U21 medals. 

He previously missed the 2015 campaign when he travelled to study in China.

His decision to step away from Dessie Farrell's panel follows the recent retirements of veterans Paddy Andrews and Michael Darragh Macauley.

More in this section

Munster GAA boss Kieran Leddy hits out at 'cowardly' abuse of Clare secretary Pat Fitzgerald Munster GAA boss Kieran Leddy hits out at 'cowardly' abuse of Clare secretary Pat Fitzgerald
AFLW Rd 2 - West Coast Eagles v Fremantle Dockers TG4 to broadcast AFLW games and highlights
Cork v Limerick - Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Round 3 Sideline or Stand? John Kiely, Colm Collins and Éamonn Fitzmaurice on where managers are most effective
Kerry v Kildare - GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Quarter-Final

Paul Galvin linked with Kerry return as coach

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Home Delivery

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Home Delivery
Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices