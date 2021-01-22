Paul Mannion the latest Dublin player to leave panel

Six-time All-Ireland winner Paul Mannion has become the latest Dublin footballer to step away from the All-Ireland champions setup.

However, the 27-year-old's departure appears to be temporary, with Dublin GAA confirming he has left the panel “for now”.

A statement read: "Dublin GAA would like to confirm that Paul Mannion is stepping away from the Dublin Senior Football panel for now.

"We would like to thank Paul for all the time and commitment he gave to Dublin GAA at all grades and we wish him well as he concentrates on developing his career outside of inter-county football."

The Kilmacud Crokes forward featured as a second-half substitute in the 2020 All-Ireland final win over Mayo, scoring one point.

As well as playing a part in six All-Ireland senior wins, his first in 2013, Mannion has picked up three All-Star awards and collected two All-Ireland U21 medals.

He previously missed the 2015 campaign when he travelled to study in China.

His decision to step away from Dessie Farrell's panel follows the recent retirements of veterans Paddy Andrews and Michael Darragh Macauley.