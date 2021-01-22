Sideline or Stand? John Kiely, Colm Collins and Éamonn Fitzmaurice on where managers are most effective

A couple of weeks ago here Ronan O’Gara set out his stall.

In rugby, a seat in the stand or sideline perch are both options for the coach. O’Gara confessed a fondness for pitchside: “This is the battleground where coaches mark out their territory, scowl and glower at the referee, intimidating him if at all possible, curry favour with him if not.

“Think GAA mentality here and you have it. I love the way the likes of Liam Sheedy and John Kiely patrol the touchline, advertise their passion, show they are there for their players. When that’s controlled passion it’s a powerful coaching tool.

“Spitting on the hands and encouraging the boys. Lobbing a few grenades along the touchline. The best of pitch battles in sport are often the ones waged outside the white lines.” It’s an interesting take. Would one of the managers O’Gara see any advantage to being stationed in the stand?

“For me, I’m old school, happy on the sideline,” says All-Ireland-winning Limerick manager John Kiely.

“I have people whose job it is to analyse the game from a distance, in the cold light of facts and figures, but for me I want to be part of supporting the players as best as I can on the sideline.

“I suppose it’s where you are from the first time you’re involved with a team - on the sideline, and it’d be a massive departure to go back into the stand. It just wouldn’t appeal to me.”

Clare football manager Colm Collins breaks it down: “If right was right, sitting in the stand - detached, calm - is probably the best place to watch a match from the managerial point of view.

“But other things come into the equation. Someone has to be on the sideline to get messages out onto the field and you need people on the sideline who can make decisions quickly - you don’t want a situation like what happened in American football last week, when coaches messed up challenges and wasted time-outs.

“Personality-wise, if you’re someone who gets too excited then you probably should be in the stand.

"Pat Riley (NBA coach) used to take his own pulse, and once it got too high he felt he was too excited to make a rational decision. He’d calm himself down before making a call.

So on balance, the stand is probably the best place - but in GAA you’d need some spot where you wouldn’t have an opposition supporter roaring into your ear.

This is a point which finds favour with another All-Ireland-winning manager. Éamonn Fitzmaurice tried sitting in the stand while Kerry manager, though the experiment didn’t last.

“From the GAA perspective and from a practical point of view, we don’t have the facilities.

“If you’re in Croke Park it’s great, there’s a box there - they might be too small, but they’re there.

“But in nearly every other ground you’re sitting in the crowd, with supporters all around you, and it’s possible to get caught up in the ebb and flow of the crowd - and easy for someone to maybe offer you a bit of advice if they’re nearby.

“Personally I’d have had a preference to be up in the stand, to be removed. We tried it for a while in 2014 in the league but we found it a challenge, particularly as we were bringing through a good few young fellas at that stage - we felt the lack of a manager on the sideline created a bit of a vacuum.

Sometimes the players can look to the sideline. In an ideal world, you’re always trying a culture where the players make their own decisions on the pitch and don’t need to look to the sideline.

“But that’s probably where you’re striving to get to, and it’s hard to get there.”

Collins compares the GAA and other sports: “I like being near the action myself, when I was younger I got a lot hotter under the collar - in the Riley zone, put it that way - but I find it easier now to be calm.

Clare manager Colm Collins during the 2019 Championship clash with Meath. Picture: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

“It’s interesting to look at professional soccer, when the manager is up and down the sideline, or American football, when all the coaches are down there. Those are two of the best-resourced sports in the world.” “I’d be of the same mindset as Colm,” says Kiely.

“Professional soccer and American football came to my mind immediately.

“In American football, it’s such a structured, play-based game that the interaction between coaches and players is huge, so in a game as frenetic as hurling there’s bound to be far greater input from coaches to help players to work their way through a game.” It’s worth considering also that a manager on the sideline can communication directly with his players.

“You can’t do that from the stand,” says Kiely. “The connection between the coach on the sideline and the players on the field is different for every team, too.

“Some teams have a very process-driven routine, it could be personality-driven - if I were a particular personality, stand-offish or quiet, I might be quite happy going up into the stand.

But that’s not my personality - I’m all in, that’s my way, so to be all in with the boys and supporting them from the sideline, that’s the way I work.

There are other considerations. Take the officials.

“On the ground you can make decisions quicker, though you need to be calm to do so,” says Collins.

“I watch rugby games sometimes and think, ‘it’d be great to be in a box with a laptop and replays’. Officials might prefer it as well. That brings up something people might not always pick up on, by the way, that interaction.

“I’ve noticed in recent seasons that some teams have put a lot of work into running down the clock when one of their players is black carded, for instance. That’s hard to organise from the stand.”

Fitzmaurice echoes the Clareman: “You have a presence on the sideline and if there’s pressure to be put on an official or a linesman, or even a referee, you’re in a position to do it down there.” On the other hand, are you too close to the action down there? Can a manager sometimes be surprised by what’s missed from the sideline perspective?

“Absolutely you’d be surprised,” says Fitzmaurice.

“Management is a team effort, two of the selectors would be in the stand wired up to us on the sideline, but there’d be times you’d watch a game back and say, ‘I definitely didn’t spot that the last day’. Particularly things on the far side or far end of the field.

Former Kerry manager Eamonn Fitzmaurice during the 2014 All-Ireland SFC final. Picture: Pat Murphy

“And if you were up in the stand you’d probably make calls that the selectors on the sideline might say about later, ‘that was different to our perspective’.”

Kiely finesses that point further, citing his stats team’s communication with management: “We’re very fortunate to have Sean O’Donnell and his stats team feeding us information, and you’d expect them to pick up on the nuances of what’s happening tactically with the opposition in particular - and to make sure we’re implementing our own philosophies in the game.

“Rarely does something crop up at half-time that we weren’t expecting or weren’t alerted to during the game, for instance, but again, that’s their job.

“It’s their gig on the day to analyse the game - without emotion as much as possible - and then to provide the information to us on the sideline to influence our decision-making. But for us the culture is of being on the sideline, that’s what we grew up with and I don’t seem myself changing that culture any time soon. I’m happy where I am.”

Mind you, the Limerick boss knows where he’ll go when he hangs up the manager’s bib.

“When I do step away I’ll be there as a supporter, totally impassioned by it all - back up in the stand.”