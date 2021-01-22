Colm Cavanagh: Latter Harte years in Tyrone were 'monotonous'

Colm Cavanagh claims the lack of change in Mickey Harte’s approach in latter years was difficult to take.

The 33-year-old, who is considering a return to the Tyrone fold under Fergal Logan and Brian Dooher, qualifies there was never a question of the players going against the three-time All-Ireland SFC winning manager.

However, Cavanagh admits the current panel will be delighted with new voices at the helm as things had become repetitive.

“In terms of approach, it's probably difficult for a manager when you've been there for so long, you have your ways, you have your coaching methods, you have your guys that you've sort of been with and went to the well with over the years.

“In terms of approach to coaching styles and how he approached games, routines, and this is a lot of stuff that players pick up on, it probably didn't change the last, say, five years. And sometimes that can get a wee bit monotonous really from a players' point of view.

“If you do the same thing over and over again, in terms of preparation, you know, simple things, hotels, video analysis, just generally everything, it was the same year on year and I found it where I was going to things going, 'We did this last year, there's been no change up'.

“And it's not even that a change up would have been better, players just enjoy fresh approaches, seeing different things and approaching things differently. That probably didn't change very much. I know he tried to bring in different men, he brought Kevin Madden in, and obviously Jonny Davis came in for Peter Donnelly, but the general approach was very similar year on year and I found that very hard to sometimes stomach.

Colm Cavanagh was speaking at the announcement of the Electric Ireland Minor Special Recognition Awards in which he was a judge. Picture: INPHO/Dan Sheridan

“I would have liked to have seen something different and I think that's probably a positive in that regard, with the new approach and the new guys, they'll definitely come in with a different mentality and try to bring that Club Tyrone aspect of things.”

The lack of an All-Ireland had begun to gnaw at players who had lined out under Harte for years, says Cavanagh. “It’s not as if people were talking about Mickey in the dressing room, that he needed to go, but I do think there was that a general sense people would like to see something fresh.

“There were a lot of guys there who had played under Mickey for a long period of time and not getting over that final step in terms of winning another All-Ireland was on people’s minds, the likes of probably Mattie Donnelly who had been playing for a long time and hadn’t got to the highest part of the game.

“There would have been a consensus it would have been nice but at the same time nobody was going to question Mickey’s ability.

He has done so much for Tyrone football and brought so much positivity over the years. Sort of torn, really.

In October, Cavanagh’s brother Seán criticised Tyrone for not acknowledging Colm’s commitment to Tyrone upon his decision to step away. Cavanagh admits it did surprise him.

“Yeah look, it was a wee bit disappointing if I'm being totally honest with you. Not that I wanted a song and dance about leaving or any of that sort of piece. But I played for 13 years, I did give it everything, I put it to the forefront of my life and sacrificed an awful lot, as all players do, all players do that.

“So not that it's sitting griping with me at the moment or anything, but at the time I did probably expect to see something from whether it was Mickey, the county board or whoever it would have been, just to… a basic recognition, a thank you, and it probably didn't come.”

Having spoken to the new management before Christmas, Cavanagh is thinking about making a return.”If the guys would be willing or even thinking of coming back to approach me, it would be nice. But ultimately there’s a lot of things that are going to come into play here if it was to happen.”

