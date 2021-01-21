Colm Cavanagh considering Tyrone comeback

Colm Cavanagh is weighing up the possibility of returning to Tyrone colours later this year.

The two-time All-Star stepped away from the inter-county game prior to the 2020 Championship having played in the Allianz League earlier last year.

However, the 33-year-old could yet be part of Fergal Logan and Brian Dooher’s set-up pending a couple of issues. “Over Christmas we had a few discussions around the dinner table and we heard the news about the new management setup. I suppose I know a lot of the guys who are involved now personally, and I’ve played with them over the years.

“Part of me was sitting going, ‘I’ve played 13 years under the one regime, what is a short season?’ If the guys would be willing or even thinking of coming back to approach me, it would be nice. But ultimately there’s a lot of things that are going to come into play here if it was to happen.

"Physically I think I’m okay, I’m not in a bad place and I have continued training on. Everyone is in the same boat at the moment in different counties with everyone doing their own personal programmes and whatnot. So a big part of my decision-making, the same as last year, was the mental side of things and whether there is one more kick left in me, do I have that mindset to give that dedication?

"And there are a lot of good lads that have stepped in, they have obviously refreshed the panel and there’s some good new faces involved in the setup so I’m torn between things. There’s obviously a bit of temptation there, but look, who knows. Obviously things have all halted and stalled at the moment, so we’ll see how it goes.”

Cavanagh has spoken with the new Tyrone management and is excited about their prospects. “I said maybe we would touch base again in January just to see how things are. I wanted to sort of just wind down and enjoy my Christmas and didn’t want to be involved in anything too heavy. The guys obviously anticipated that they were going to kick on in January in terms of training and whatnot, but obviously that has not happened.

“Everyone is just looking after their own general training regimes at the moment. I would never have completely ruled it out, but I think at this stage unless something changes in my head over the next few weeks then I’ll probably not see a return, but I wouldn’t 100 per cent rule it out at this stage.”

The Moy man continued: “They have a serious set up there at the moment in terms of players and skills and talents and that side of me would lead you to go ‘can I step back in and do this again?’ The other side of me is knowing the way I am built I’m either 100% in or 100% out.”

Colm Cavanagh was speaking at the announcement of the Electric Ireland Minor Special Recognition Awards in which he was a judge.