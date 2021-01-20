Galway captain Jack Glynn wins top honour as 20 best players under-20 named

Galway captain Jack Glynn has been named the Under-20 Footballer of the Year.

The corner-back was awarded man of the match in their All-Ireland final victory over Dublin last month, holding 2019 Under-20 Footballer of the Year Ciaran Archer to a single point.

He’s the first Galway footballer to receive the honour since Ian Burke in 2013, and the first defender since Dublin’s Rory O’Carroll in 2010.

Galway manager Donal Ó Fátharta was named Manager of the Year in the EirGrid 20 U20 awards after leading his squad to provincial and All-Ireland victories in his first year in charge.

Six Tribesmen are selected among the best 20 players under-20, as judged by the Gaelic Writers Association; Glynn, Conor Flaherty, Conor Raftery, Paul Kelly, Matthew Tierney, and Tommo Culhane.

There are four each from runners-up Dublin, Lee Gannon, Mark Lavin, Lorcan O’Dell, and Archer, and Ulster Champions Tyrone, Darragh Canavan, Cormac Munroe, Ethan Jordan, and Tiernan Quinn.

Munster winners Kerry have three representatives, Sean O’Brien, Dan McCarthy, and Ruairi Ó Beaglaoich, with Cork’s Blake Murphy, Laois’s Ronan Coffey, and Aaron Doherty of Donegal also honoured.

EirGrid 20 U20

Conor Flaherty (Galway)

Darragh Canavan (Tyrone)

Jack Glynn (Galway)

Cormac Munroe (Tyrone)

Lee Gannon (Dublin)

Sean O’Brien (Kerry)

Dan McCarthy (Kerry)

Conor Raftery (Galway)

Paul Kelly (Galway)

Aaron Doherty (Donegal)

Matthew Tierney (Galway)

Tommo Culhane (Galway)

Mark Lavin (Dublin)

Lorcan O’Dell (Dublin) Ciaran Archer (Dublin)

Ethan Jordan (Tyrone)

Tiernan Quinn (Tyrone)

Ronan Coffey (Laois)

Ruairi Ó Beaglaoich (Kerry)

Blake Murphy (Cork)