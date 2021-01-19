Adelaide's Marinoff gets three-match ban for tackle that injured Bríd Stack

Adelaide midfielder Marinoff will now miss a third of the season following her collision with the Cork legend
Adelaide's Marinoff gets three-match ban for tackle that injured Bríd Stack

Brid Stack being treated by medical staff during the AFLW pre-season match between the Adelaide Crows and the GWS Giants at Norwood Oval

Tue, 19 Jan, 2021 - 09:48
Colm O’Connor

Ebony Marinoff, the player whose tackle left Bríd Stack with a fractured neck in an AFLW game on Sunday has been banned for three matches. 

It is the longest suspension in the sport’s history.

Adelaide midfielder Marinoff will now miss a third of the season following her collision with Greater Western Sydney’s Irish recruit.

Stack sustained the injury in the final minute of Sunday’s practice match when Marinoff ploughed into her following a groundball contest. The Cork ladies football legend collapsed to the ground at Norwood Oval and when the seriousness of the situation became apparent, the match was abandoned by officials.

After being treated at the ground, she was rushed to hospital where scans later revealed the All-Ireland winner had sustained a ‘stable fracture of the C7 vertebra’ but crucially there was no injury to the surrounding nerves.

She has been fitted with a neck brace and has now left Royal Adelaide hospital.

AFL officials moved swiftly on the matter with a tribunal held (online) within 48 hours of the incident. 

The hearing lasted two hours.

Marinoff pleaded innocence claiming that she had only a split-second’s notice that Stack was approaching in her direction with her head over the ball. She added that she stopped and braced herself as much as she could before the impact.

“(Marinoff) did slow down and stop and that was all she could reasonably do in the circumstances,” Adelaide’s counsel, Mr Armstrong, told the Tribunal according to a report in the Adelaide Advertiser. 

“She did everything she could to stop and there were no other alternatives to her.” 

Marinoff told the paper: "really disappointed with this outcome. It was never my intention to hurt Bríd. Every time I go onto the field I want to play hard but fair football, I believe that's what I did on Sunday.

“I reached out to Bríd to send her my best and I wish her a fast recovery.” 

Crows Head of Women’s Football Phil Harper said the club will consider an appeal.

“The club is really disappointed with this outcome and we’ll be considering our options going forward,” Harper said.

The Tribunal reviewed footage of the incident and found that the 23-year-old 2019 All-Australian was guilty of the charge of forceful front-on contact and banned her for three matches.

Incredibly, the Giants said Stack, who relocated to Australia with her husband, Carthach Keane, and 14-month-old son, could yet feature this season.

More in this section

Launch of the Leinster GAA Strategic Vision and Action Plan GAA must keep 'revolutionary' replay changes to ensure fixture certainty - Michael Reynolds
Valentia GAA plea: ‘We just want to find a home for our players and look after them’ Valentia GAA plea: ‘We just want to find a home for our players and look after them’
Club Players Association Press Conference Micheál Briody: GAA must borrow to ensure 2021 season takes place
Adelaide's Marinoff gets three-match ban for tackle that injured Bríd Stack

How a woman in Wales plans to reunite a Waterford girl with a missing football

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Home Delivery

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Home Delivery
Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices