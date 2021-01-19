Micheál Briody: GAA must borrow to ensure 2021 season takes place

Club Players Association (CPA) chairman Micheál Briody says the GAA has to borrow to ensure the 2021 season goes ahead as planned.

There is little indication as of yet that Croke Park has applied for loans to bankroll this year’s calendar of games, which is due to begin with Allianz League matches next month.

While the start of the competition is expected to be pushed back into March, there is a strong belief in the GAA’s finance department and committee that club matches should go first this year in the hope that the organisation can reap some inter-county gate receipts towards the end of this year. However, club games can only take place when Level 2 restrictions are in place.

The CPA, as well as the GPA, GAA president John Horan, county chairpersons, and Central Council among other groups are in support of the county season going first. Briody, managing director of food producer Silver Hill Duck and a qualified accountant, says the GAA simply has to draw down loans.

“There are obviously some financial problems coming, and there doesn’t seem to be another €15m coming from the Government,” he said.

“My own view on it is, yes, there will be a funding gap, but the association is very strong overall. It has a number of very significant assets, and they can borrow against them. We’re talking about a once-in-a-lifetime situation, and the association should borrow.

“At the same time, it should also issue diktats to county boards and clubs to keep spending this year to an absolute minimum. That goes from team expenses to nutrition to wherever the money is being spent. Every company is cutting their cloth at the moment.

“As a member of the GAA, I don’t see any problem with the association borrowing money. You’re seeing in the Premier League that it’s unlikely there will be fans back in the grounds before the end of the current season. That is not going to be any different here.

“I think it would be massively retrograde if we were to say for the sake of money that it’s club first this year. Even if you didn’t need it, you’d be borrowing it in case you needed it. I’d be surprised if they haven’t made some inroads behind the scenes to do that. Maybe they haven’t, but it’s a route they have to go.

“The GAA is very much like a small government and nobody objects to the Government borrowing at the moment to do what they’re doing. Borrow over a 10-year period, say, and the split season will help cut costs in the future for both club and county.”

Should the club season go first, the provincial and All-Ireland championships would likely be jettisoned again. Briody sees it as a logistical nightmare.

“We won’t be down to level 2 in the next three months,” he said. “There will be pressure from county managers then, as they will want to know when their season is starting so that they can plan for that. In my own county [Meath], there are still senior and intermediate hurling finals to take place from last year. A lot of clubs in other counties have been left in limbo too.

“Telling them to go first won’t work because you saw situations like Donegal last year when there were higher number of cases there than other counties and then they weren’t able to go at the same pace and there is the prospect of club players getting no games.

“On the other hand, the inter-county season will steamroll ahead. Imagine starting the 2022 season and there are still 2020 and 2021 club finals to be played in certain counties?”